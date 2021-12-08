Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Hazardous waste and electronics collection
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County residents can properly dispose of all hazardous household waste and unwanted electronics at a drive-up collection event on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the West Pasco Government Center, 7536 State St. in New Port Richey.
For a full list of hazardous waste items accepted at the drop off event, go to bit.ly/2mx7K0h.
This event is free for anyone who lives in Pasco County. There’s a $5 charge for televisions, computer monitors, computer towers and laptops, and a $10 charge for TVs 36 inches or larger.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays, at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments are served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information call Chuck 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
