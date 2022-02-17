Coffee with a Cop
LUTZ — On Friday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. you can have Coffee with a Cop at the Starbucks in the plaza outside Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz, near State Road 54 and I-75. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
Sheriff’s Office food distribution
PORT RICHEY — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African American Club of West Pasco and Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next event will be at the West Pasco Little League Fields at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. It's first come first served.
The fields are at 6220 Pine Hill Road in Port Richey.
Anclote Kids Fishing Tournament
NEW PORT RICHEY — The 31st annual Anclote Kids Fishing Tournament will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Anclote Gulf Park Pier at 2305 Baillies Bluff Road, Holiday. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with fishing times running from 10 a.m. until noon.
The event is open to children age 5 through 14 with registration capped at 75 participants. Registration is required and the cost is $3 per child. To register visit: https://secure.rec1.com/FL/pasco-county-fl/catalog and click on the passive park activities site.
Awards will be given for longest fish and most fish caught. Children must bring their own fishing gear and be accompanied by an adult. Participants will have to bait, cast and reel in their own fish. Some bait will be provided.
For more information, call 727-942-7439.
Country Music Jam at North Buena Vista Civic Association
HOLIDAY — A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday.
Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink.
All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock.
New musicians encouraged to join.
For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
HUDSON — Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
‘Little Women: The Musical’
NEW PORT RICHEY — “Little Women: The Musical” will be presented Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
Tickets are $25. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s American classic, this Civil War story of love and family stands the test of time.
Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested — her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Food safety class
DADE CITY — A one-day food safety class will be held on Wednesday, March 2.
“Don’t Start from Scratch: Food Safety & Regulations in Commercial Kitchens” will offer an overview of food safety regulations including an introduction to the Preventive Controls for Human Food rule.
It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. Register at bit.ly/3ghagkV.
The workshop also includes the following food safety hands-on activities:
• Proper cleaning techniques
• Calibration of instruments
• Sanitation and allergen controls
• Review of Food Safety Plan examples
The cost of the class is $10 for members of the One Stop Shop and $30 for non-members.
This workshop is not a replacement for the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance-Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (FSPCA-PCQI) course. However, it can serve as a pre-requisite.
Jeepin 4 Justice event scheduled
SHADY HILLS — Farrell Cares, a 501(c)(3) organization, will hold its annual Jeepin 4 Justice event the weekend of March 11-13.
The event raises money for the Pasco County Sheriff's K-9 Unit. Since it started, the nonprofit has been able to provide the K-9 Unit with training supplies and proceeds to buy three dogs total (Farrell, Honor, and Rip). Last year the organization raised $10,000 for the K-9 Unit, and this year the goal is to raise money to help build a SWAT/K-9 obstacle course.
The event is at The Concourse at Safety Town, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Pasco Blues Festival
LAND O’ LAKES — The sixth annual Pasco Blues Festival will be presented Saturday, March 12, noon to 8 p.m., at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
The lineup will feature performances by the Jukebox Johnnies, Dottie Kelly, and Alex Lopez. The event headliner has not yet been announced.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Seating will be available but limited. Early bird tickets, priced at $12 a person, are on sale now through Dec. 30. Visit Eventbrite.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
