Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, April 1, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky's Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available.
Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862. For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Richey Community Orchestra’ ‘Lerner and Loewe’
The Richey Community Orchestra and Chorus will present “Lerner and Loewe” on Sunday, April 3. This concert features music from their most popular Broadway and Hollywood musicals, including “My Fair Lady,” “Gigi,” “Camelot,” “Paint Your Wagon” and “Brigadoon.”
The show will start at 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts on the campus of River Ridge High School, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
Tickets are $18 for open seating. Tickets may be purchased online through the RCO website at www.richeycommunityorchestra.com. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at the RCO Box Office at 6827 Amberjack Lane, Hudson. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door the day of the concert if available.
Tickets are still available for the last show of the season, “Mother’s Day Pops Bouquet,” a dinner concert on Mother’s Day, May 8, at the Spartan Manor Restaurant. Guest soloist is singer Amy Lynn. Tickets are $45, and advance purchase is required.
Bay Area Renaissance Festival
DADE CITY — Go back in time to the 16th Century at the 2022 Bay Area Renaissance Festival.
The festival will be running on Saturdays and Sundays, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 3. Parking is free. Admission is $19.95 for adults (13 and older), $11.95 for children (5-12) and $15.95 for seniors (65 and older). Ticket packages and season passes also are available.
The event is at 12838 Auton Road in Dade City. For more information, go to https://www.bayarearenfest.com.
Florida Native Plant Society plant sale
LAND O’ LAKES — The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is having a native plant sale Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd. (US 41), Land O' Lakes.
There will be a large selection of quality nursery grown plants, free literature for pickup and books for sale, members on site to answer questions, a plant profile for each plant purchased and carts available for plant transportation.
For information, visit Nature Coast chapter website at PascoNativePlants.org and the Florida Association of Native Nurseries at fann.org.
Country music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Every Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome, $3 donation for entry, musicians free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Women's Republican Club meeting
The Women's Republican Club of Pasco County will meet on Monday, April 11, at the Timber Greens Country Club, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey. Come early, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for social hour (food and beverages available for purchase while you mingle) or join us from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the meeting. No fee for guests and men are welcome.
Elfers Garden Club meetings and events
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Moog Road in Holiday.
The club is hosting tours of the Baker House and a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday April 23, at the Centennial Park branch.
For more information, call 727-942-1752.
Nurses Gala
“A Night Under the Stars,” Good Sam’s 16th annual Nurses Gala, presented by Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, is set for Saturday evening, May 7 at 6 p.m.
This year’s gala will be an outdoor, open-air event at the pavilion at the Kontos Event Center on the campus of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road in New Port Richey.
Nominations are being sought for 2022 Nurse of the Year Awards. Nominations are due by April 17. Visit https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Nomination-Form.pdf for an official nomination form.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://goodsamclinic.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Nurses-Gala-Sponsorship-Kit.pdf
To purchase a table, individual tickets or a sponsorship, visit http://www.nursesgala.givesmart.com. Contact Mike Singer at msinger@goodsamclinic.org or 727-848-7789, ext. 242, for more information.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
