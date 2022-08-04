Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
This newly designed outdoor market, which was previously Mini Makers Market, is bigger this year and will take place on the first Saturday of each month.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Florida Native Plant Society meeting
LAND O’ LAKES — The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/US 41, Land O’ Lakes, between SR 52 and SR 54.
The subject of the Aug. 9 meeting is “Movie Night with Popcorn – The Serengeti Rules.”
The Serengeti Rules is a 2018 American documentary film directed by Nicolas Brown and based on the book by Sean B. Carroll. The film explores the discoveries of five pioneering scientists – Bob Paine, Jim Estes, Anthony Sinclair, John Terborgh and Mary E. Power – whose research laid the groundwork for modern ecology and offers hope that environmentalists today may be able to “upgrade” damaged ecosystems by understanding the rules that govern them.
Meetings of the chapter are free. Refreshments will not be available.
For information, call Molly at 813-469-9597.
Coffee with the Sheriff’s Office
Join the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. for a morning of coffee and conversation at the Wawa in Lutz, 25155 Maren Way.
PSO deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
Free food distribution
ZEPHYRHILLS — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, the Gentlemen’s Course and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at the Big Lots Parking Lot at 4840 Allen Road in Zephyrhills on Thursday, Aug. 11, and will begin at 9 a.m.
The distribution is first come first served.
Hudson Eagles fundraiser
HUDSON — The Hudson Eagles 3997 will host a fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6840 Beach Blvd., Hudson.
Live music by The Bearded Brothers will start at 5 p.m. Food will be available starting at 4 p.m. and the event will include a 50/50 and raffles.
Proceeds will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
For information, call Pam Baione at 516-710-9254 or Caren Klenert at 727-514-5129 or visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1p0Y5nFTI.
Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament
TRINITY — The fifth annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is $75 per golfer.
Proceeds will help pay for medical coverage for retired K-9s. For more information, contact Thomas DeLuca Jr. at thomas.m.deluca@gmail.com or call 813-767-9541.
