Knights of Columbus Assembly Valentine’s dance
NEW PORT RICHEY — Fr. Gerard E. Powers Assembly 2882 will host a Valentine’s Day “Sweeties Dance” on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Monsignor Foynes Hall, 5340 High St., New Port Richey, beginning at 6 p.m.
This dinner/dance is a fundraiser to support several of the Assembly’s veterans outreach charitable initiatives.
The donation for the chicken marsala dinner with dancing to the music of DJ Lewis is $20. For information and reservations, contact Clark Hill at purser2882@hotmail.com or Bill Shustowski at 260-403-3641.
Anclote Kids Fishing Tournament
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County has opened registration for the 31st annual Anclote Kids Fishing Tournament.
The event is open to children age 5 through 14 with registration capped at 75 participants. Registration is required and the cost is $3 per child. To register visit: https://secure.rec1.com/FL/pasco-county-fl/catalog and click on the passive park activities site.
The fishing tournament is Feb. 19 at the Anclote Gulf Park Pier at 2305 Baillies Bluff Road, Holiday. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with fishing times running from 10 a.m. until noon.
Awards will be given for longest fish and most fish caught. Children must bring their own fishing gear and be accompanied by an adult. Participants will have to bait, cast and reel in their own fish. Some bait will be provided.
For more information, call 727-942-7439.
Country Music Jam at North Buena Vista Civic Association
HOLIDAY — A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday.
Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink.
All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock.
New musicians encouraged to join.
For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
Country music jam at St. Mark’s
Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson.
The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians.
All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional.
For information, call 727-856-3344.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
‘Little Women: The Musical’
NEW PORT RICHEY — “Little Women: The Musical” will be presented Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
Tickets are $25. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s American classic, this Civil War story of love and family stands the test of time.
Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested — her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
SunWest Crab & Shrimp Festival
HUDSON — The seventh annual SunWest Crab & Shrimp Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at SunWest Park, 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson.
Festival hours will be Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature carnival rides, shows, bands, seafood, and family-friendly fun.
Tickets are $20. Admission tickets include carnival rides, bouncers, giant slide, rock wall and jumpers, entertainment, shows, and live bands. Food is not included in the ticket price.
For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com. For information, visit floridapenguinproductions.com/event-ticket-listings.
Jeepin 4 Justice event scheduled
Farrell Cares, a 501(c)(3) organization, will hold its annual Jeepin 4 Justice event the weekend of March 11-13.
The event raises money for the Pasco County Sheriff's K-9 Unit. Since it started, the nonprofit has been able to provide the K-9 Unit with training supplies and proceeds to buy three dogs total (Farrell, Honor, and Rip). Last year the organization raised $10,000 for the K-9 Unit, and this year the goal is to raise money to help build a SWAT/K-9 obstacle course.
The event is at The Concourse at Safety Town, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Pasco Blues Festival
LAND O’ LAKES — The sixth annual Pasco Blues Festival will be presented Saturday, March 12, noon to 8 p.m., at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
The lineup will feature performances by the Jukebox Johnnies, Dottie Kelly, and Alex Lopez. The event headliner has not yet been announced.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Seating will be available but limited. Early bird tickets, priced at $12 a person, are on sale now through Dec. 30. Visit Eventbrite.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
