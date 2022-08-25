Meet Democratic candidates
TRINITY — A Democratic candidate mingle brunch will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at Heritage Springs County Club, 11345 Robert Trent Jones Parkway, Trinity.
The event is sponsored by Pasco County DEC and Trinity Democratic Club. Tickets are $65 and $100 for a VIP ticket (meet the candidate personally).
Tickets are available at secure.actblue.com/donate/candidate-mingle
Jazz jam session
NEW PORT RICHEY — A jazz jam session is held from 7 to 10 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey.
Admission is free. Beverages are available for donations. The event is hosted by Mullins Music, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, call 727-841-4704.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
This newly designed outdoor market, which was previously Mini Makers Market, is bigger this year and will take place on the first Saturday of each month.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Memorabilia show
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Nature Coast Sports Card, Memorabilia & Collectibles show will be having its next event on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 4 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Quality Inn, 5316 US 19 North, New Port Richey.
There will be 50 tables with vendors from all over the state buying/selling/trading various sports cards, new releases, autographed memorabilia, figurines, bobbleheads, jerseys, supplies, comic books, Pokemon cards, Funkos, etc.
Admission is $2; children 17 and under are free. A portion of the admission fee for each show will benefit an area children's sports organization that will differ with each event.
If you would like more information regarding table availability, or the show itself, follow the show on its Facebook page or call "Pops" at 727-678-0976.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of each month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive off Sea Ranch Drive west of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. with meeting at 7:30 p.m. The group includes members who are interested in all things nautical, including active kayak group and sailors who race and cruise. Members also participate in community service with the Coastal Cleanup and Safety Town. Boat ownership is not required.
For more information, call Jackie at 727-868-6365 and leave a message or visit www.myhbyc.com.
Free food distribution
SPRING HILL — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Shady Hills United Methodist Church, the Gentlemen’s Course and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at the Shady Hills United Methodist Church on Thursday, Sept. 8, and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
The church is at 15929 Greenglen Lane in Spring Hill.
DAR meeting
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Pithlochaskotee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the American Legion Paradise Post 79, 5329 Legion Place, New Port Richey. The meeting will start promptly at 10 a.m. Social time will be between 9:30 and 10, no refreshments will be served. You are welcome to bring your own. The program will focus on the Constitution.
For more information, call 727-785-3587.
Elfers garden club meeting
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club is meeting at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The guest speaker is from The Pasco Historic Society.
Florida Native Plant Society meeting
LAND O’ LAKES — The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/US 41, Land O’ Lakes, between SR 52 and SR 54.
Meetings of the chapter are free. Refreshments will not be available.
For information, call Molly at 813-469-9597.
Coastal Cleanup
HUDSON — The annual Coastal Cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 17. Volunteers are asked to gather at 9 a.m. at the Sea Ranch Club House, 13711 Veronica Drive off Sea Ranch Drive west of U.S. 19 in Hudson. Food will be served at noon. Groups will be assigned areas to be cleaned and we will cover from the water east to U.S. 19 and north to New York Avenue. Garbage bags, pickers, snacks and water will be given out. The dumpster will in the back parking lot.
Call Hudson Beach Yacht Club coordinator Patti at 727-819-8125 for questions and signup.
Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament
TRINITY — The fifth annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is $75 per golfer.
Proceeds will help pay for medical coverage for retired K-9s. For more information, contact Thomas DeLuca Jr. at thomas.m.deluca@gmail.com or call 813-767-9541.
Pasco Senior Expo
PORT RICHEY — The Tampa Bay Senior expo is returning to the Gulfview Square Mall in Port Richey. This is a special event designed to help seniors, family and caregivers looking for one central place to get information about products and services pertaining to their needs. For one day only attendees can meet local professionals to gain knowledge about staying healthy, active and involved in the community.
Dozens of vendors will be at this free event Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees can get answers to their questions about everything from financial and insurance services to housing, home care, healthcare, activities geared to seniors and volunteer opportunities. Educational seminars will be held throughout the day and the first 150 attendees will receive a $5 Walgreens gift card, raffles and giveaways throughout the event.
Admission and parking will be free. The Gulfview Square Mall is at 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey.
