Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Hispanic Heritage Month community celebration
DADE CITY — Pasco-Hernando State College is hosting a 50th anniversary and Hispanic Heritage Month community celebration on its East Campus, 36727 Blanton Road in Dade City on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature food, music, games and prizes, entertainment and campus tours. PHSC's East Campus is known for its drone and welding programs and will be demonstrating this technology during the celebrations.
The college is also waiving new student admission application fees during this event. Visit https://phsc.edu/history to learn more about this event and other upcoming 50th anniversary celebrations.
Coastal Cleanup
HUDSON — The annual Coastal Cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 17. Volunteers are asked to gather at 9 a.m. at the Sea Ranch Club House, 13711 Veronica Drive off Sea Ranch Drive west of U.S. 19 in Hudson. Food will be served at noon. Groups will be assigned areas to be cleaned and we will cover from the water east to U.S. 19 and north to New York Avenue. Garbage bags, pickers, snacks and water will be given out. The dumpster will in the back parking lot.
Call Hudson Beach Yacht Club coordinator Patti at 727-819-8125 for questions and signup.
Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament
TRINITY — The fifth annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is $75 per golfer.
Proceeds will help pay for medical coverage for retired K-9s. For more information, contact Thomas DeLuca Jr. at thomas.m.deluca@gmail.com or call 813-767-9541.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Suncoast Women in Networking luncheon
NEW PORT RICHEY — Suncoast Women in Networking will hold a luncheon at Boulevard Beef & Ale, 6236 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey, on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. Members, guests and visitors are welcome.
Speaker is Doris Youngman, owner of DEY Insurance, who will discuss "The Basics of Medicare," and share information, tips and options on choosing the right Medicare insurance plans as well as dental and vision plans. To RSVP, call Myrtle Masten at 727-934-9993.
Nutritionist presentation
TRINITY — On Thursday, Sept. 22, board-certified oncology nutritionist Diane Mocsary will discuss the importance of nutrition for healing after cancer treatments. She will share tips on how to consume balanced meals while reinforcing the importance of nutrition for pleasure.
The presentation will be held at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity, at noon.
RSVP to 727-834-5630. A light, boxed lunch will be served.
Diabetes, heart disease lecture
TRINITY — HCA Florida Trinity Hospital’s interventional cardiologist Dr. Rami Akel will discuss the relationship between diabetes and heart disease and what someone should do if they are at risk.
The presentation will be held at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity, on Friday, Sept. 23, at noon.
RSVP to 727-834-5630. A light, boxed lunch will be served.
Jazz jam session
NEW PORT RICHEY — A jazz jam session is held from 7 to 10 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey.
Admission is free. Beverages are available for donations. The event is hosted by Mullins Music, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, call 727-841-4704.
Pasco-Hernando State College job fair
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco-Hernando State College and CareerSource Pasco Hernando will host a job fair Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the PHSC West Campus conference center, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey.
Job seekers can expect to connect with over 35 employers seeking to fill vacancies in the fields of customer service, healthcare, sales, food service and other industries throughout Pasco County and the surrounding areas.
Prospective candidates are encouraged to wear professional dress and bring plenty of resumes.
For more information, contact Jackie Eden, assistant director of career services at edenj@phsc.edu.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
This newly designed outdoor market, which was previously Mini Makers Market, is bigger this year and will take place on the first Saturday of each month.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Sports card show
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Nature Coast Sports Card, Memorabilia & Collectibles show will hold its next event Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Quality Inn, 5316 US 19 N., New Port Richey. Some 50 tables will be set up with vendors from all over the state buying/selling/trading various sports cards, new releases, autographed memorabilia, figurines, bobbleheads, jerseys, helmets, supplies, comic books, Pokemon cards, Funko Pops!, and die casts.
Admission is $2; children 17 and under are free. A portion of the admission fee for each show will benefit an area children's sports organization or related charity.
For more information regarding vendor table availability or the show itself, follow the show on its Facebook page or call "Pops" at 727-678-0976.
A monthly show will be held each first weekend for the balance of the year.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of each month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive off Sea Ranch Drive west of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. with meeting at 7:30 p.m. The group includes members who are interested in all things nautical, including active kayak group and sailors who race and cruise. Members also participate in community service with the Coastal Cleanup and Safety Town. Boat ownership is not required.
For more information, call Jackie at 727-868-6365 and leave a message or visit www.myhbyc.com.
Roller Derby match
PORT RICHEY — Revolution Roller Derby presents a battle between their mixed-gender team Mom & Pop’s Militia and a mash-up of skaters from all over Florida. This event is happening Oct. 9 at Spinnations Skating Center, 8345 Congress St., Port Richey.
The event will benefit The Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County. Toiletries, snacks, gently used clothing, bike lights and gift cards will be collected. Visit the coalition’s website for a list of items: www.pascohomelesscoalition.org/giving/
Bring your donation to the door and receive $2 off entry. This is a family friendly event. Bring a chair for closer seating.
For more information on how to join, ref or volunteer, http://www.RevolutionRollerDerby.com, Facebook.com/RevolutionRollerDerby or email info@revolutionrollerderby.com.
Pasco Senior Expo
PORT RICHEY — The Tampa Bay Senior expo is returning to the Gulfview Square Mall in Port Richey. This is a special event designed to help seniors, family and caregivers looking for one central place to get information about products and services pertaining to their needs. For one day only attendees can meet local professionals to gain knowledge about staying healthy, active and involved in the community.
Dozens of vendors will be at this free event Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees can get answers to their questions about everything from financial and insurance services to housing, home care, healthcare, activities geared to seniors and volunteer opportunities. Educational seminars will be held throughout the day and the first 150 attendees will receive a $5 Walgreens gift card, raffles and giveaways throughout the event.
Admission and parking will be free. The Gulfview Square Mall is at 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Regency Park fall bazaar
PORT RICHEY — The Regency Park Association will hold a fall bazaar Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All items are handmade. Vendors will offer woodwork, art, baby items, seashell art and much more.
Table rental is $20 for a 10-foot table. Proceeds from table rental and a raffle will go to S.O.L.V.E.
For more information or to participate, call Donna at 727-863-0196.
The association is located at 10240 Regency Park Blvd.
Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center concerts
TRINITY — A free concert in the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center will be performed Oct. 16 2-4 p.m. featuring guitarist Shaun Hopper and violinist Dani Jaye. Hopper is a renowned eclectic guitarist whose finger-style playing is said to be among the best in the U.S. He will be accompanied by virtuoso violinist Dani Jaye. The duo will be preceded by classical guitarist Mike Krupa.
Sunday, Oct. 23, the Florida Jazz Express band will give a free concert from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center. A professional 18-member contemporary big band, their repertoire of arrangements includes classic big band, modern, jazz and Latin music.
The concerts are hosted by the Pasco County Library System under the auspices of Friends of Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive.
