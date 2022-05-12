Music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The series wraps up May 28. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344. • Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Our music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Each Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Sonny Odens Jam will be held at King Of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Women Who Care meeting
NEW PORT RICHEY — The next meeting of 100+ Women Who Care, Pasco, will be Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Journey Church.
The members will hear from three local nominated charities for five minutes each, take five minutes of questions, and then vote for their favorite. Each member will then write a check for $100 to the winning charity. Guardian ad Litem won in February and was awarded $3,100 plus an additional $1,500 from the Richard M. Schulz Foundation. Follow on Facebook at 100+ Women Who Care, Pasco, or the website with the same name.
The group meets once every three months for one hour.
Suncoast Women in Networking luncheon
NEW PORT RICHEY — Suncoast Women in Networking will hold a luncheon at Boulevard Beef & Ale, 6236 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey on Tuesday, May 17. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. Members, guests and visitors are welcome.
The guest speaker is Pauline Palmer, Creative Memories Adviser, who will talk about how your photos are worth so much more than pixels on a screen or gathering dust in a shoe box. She offers safe, archival-quality products and workshops to help you get it done. Call Myrtle Masten at 727-934-9993.
Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival
ODESSA — The Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival will be held Friday, May 20, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa.
The event was originally scheduled for April 1 but was postponed because of weather.
Benefiting the Old McMicky's Farm Foundation, the outdoor event for those 21 and older will feature Billy McKnight and the Soul Circus Cowboys.
Special honored guests will include local recipients of the Purple Heart medal and Gold Star families.
Enjoy craft beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and craft spirits distillers with entertainment, food and friends. All attendees will receive a free pint glass. Food will be available for sale.
General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.
Ticket packages are also available.
Purchase tickets at https://buytickets.at/oldmcmickysfarm/631862.
For more information, visit www.oldmcmickys.com.
Unsung Heroes fundraiser
TRINITY — Christine Arians, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive and former head coach Bruce Arians, will be honored at the inaugural Unsung Heroes event and fundraiser hosted by Hero To A Child on May 20 at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity.
She is an advocate for abused and neglected children and the guardians ad litem who are their voice in court. She serves as the director of the Arians Family Foundation.
To learn more, view this message from Bruce Arians at https://tinyurl.com/5n9y9fzv.
Hero To A Child hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraising event to help meet the needs of each child in care and to recruit more guardian ad litem volunteers to be the voice of the child in court. A guardian ad litem is often the only form of consistency for children in the system and often the only voice solely vested in what is best for that individual child.
To purchase a ticket, sponsor, or donate to the event, go to https://herotoachild.org/getinvolved/.
Baker House tours
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club is hosting tours of the Baker House, a cracker house built in 1882, and a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Mood Road in Holiday. For more information, call 727-942-1752.
Pet drive-thru vaccine and microchip event
PORT RICHEY — Pasco County Animal Services and Petco Love will team up for a free, drive-thru vaccine and microchip event on Saturday, May 21.
“We encourage pet parents in Pasco to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets,” said PCAS director Mike Shumate. “All you have to do is pull up in your car, and our team will take care of the rest — administering shots and inserting microchips.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Lokey Subaru of Port Richey, 11613 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Register at bit.ly/3OrUR1h.
You must register ahead of time, and space is limited, so sign up online today. You can bring up to three pets per family. Dogs must be leashed, and cats must remain in carriers, while you stay in your vehicle.
Please check your pet’s vet record to determine which services are needed. Rabies vaccines require you to purchase a county pet license.
Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson (use side entrance).
Coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold and appraised. Register to win a 1-ounce Silver Eagle. There is free admission, free parking and free publications. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m. For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or www.PascoCoinClub.com.
‘Torah Law or Grace?’ class
HUDSON — ‘Torah Law or Grace’ is the chronicle of a 10-week journey that diligently searches for a greater understanding of the living God and our true identity found in faith.
Class begins Monday, May 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Bible College, Hudson Campus, 12029 Majestic Blvd., Hudson.
Call 727-233-2620 for application and/or to make an appointment to visit.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The next meeting will be May 3. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
