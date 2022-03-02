Food safety class
DADE CITY — A one-day food safety class will be held on Wednesday, March 2.
“Don’t Start from Scratch: Food Safety & Regulations in Commercial Kitchens” will offer an overview of food safety regulations including an introduction to the Preventive Controls for Human Food rule.
It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. Register at bit.ly/3ghagkV.
The workshop also includes the following food safety hands-on activities:
• Proper cleaning techniques
• Calibration of instruments
• Sanitation and allergen controls
• Review of Food Safety Plan examples
The cost of the class is $10 for members of the One Stop Shop and $30 for non-members.
This workshop is not a replacement for the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance-Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (FSPCA-PCQI) course. However, it can serve as a pre-requisite.
Orchestra to present ‘Thanks for the Memories’
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Richey Community Orchestra will present “Thanks for the Memories” on Sunday, March 6, at the Spartan Manor Restaurant, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey.
The dinner concert will feature guest soloists Michele James and David Pruyn, who will perform hits such as “Crazy,” “Our Love is Here to Stay,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and many more.
Pruyn is the director of the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and James is the featured vocalist. Stephen P. Brown conducts the RCO. The 50-piece orchestra has a membership of both professional and amateur musicians. The orchestra will pay tribute to the music of Cole Porter, Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller and more great Big Band-era hits.
Tickets are $45. Cocktails are served at 1 p.m. (cash bar), followed by a full course dinner at 1:30 p.m. Meal choices are roast beef, chicken or vegetarian.
The show starts at 3 p.m. Seating is at tables of 10 and reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased online at www.richeycommunityorchestra.com or in person at the RCO Box Office at 6827 Amberjack Lane, Hudson.
For more information, call Denise Isaacson at 727-919-3866.
Native Plant Society to meet March 8
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will meet Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/US 41, Land O’ Lakes, between State Road 52 and State Road 54.
The subject of the March 8 meeting is “Seminole Ethnobotany at the Florida Botanical Gardens” presented by Cameron Dasher. Dasher is an undergraduate student at Eckerd College, with studies including a mix of anthropology, biology and environmental studies, concentrating on ethnobotany. He worked as a summer intern from Eckerd College alongside the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation in Largo renovating and replanting the Florida Native Garden.
Ethnobotany is the study of a region's plants and their practical uses through the traditional knowledge of a local culture and people.
Meetings of the chapter are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. Refreshments or drinks will not be available, so attendees should bring their own if needed. Please wear a mask. Telephone inquiries are taken by Molly at 813-469-9597.
Jeepin 4 Justice event scheduled
SHADY HILLS — Farrell Cares, a 501(c)(3) organization, will hold its annual Jeepin 4 Justice event the weekend of March 11-13.
The event raises money for the Pasco County Sheriff's K-9 Unit. Since it started, the nonprofit has been able to provide the K-9 Unit with training supplies and proceeds to buy three dogs total (Farrell, Honor, and Rip). Last year the organization raised $10,000 for the K-9 Unit, and this year the goal is to raise money to help build a SWAT/K-9 obstacle course.
The event is at The Concourse at Safety Town, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills.
Baker House tours and plant sale
HOLIDAY — The Elfers Centennial Garden Club is hosting free tours of the Baker House (a cracker house built in 1882), and a plant sale from 9 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Centennial Park Library Branch, 5740 Mood Road in Holiday.
For more information, call 727-942-1752
Art auction
ZEPHYRHILLS — An art auction will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Southport Springs in the big clubhouse, 3737 Southport Springs Parkway, in Zephyrhills.
The auction will feature the art of Glenwood Sherry, and there will be live and silent auctions. There will also be food trucks in the parking lot. The proceeds will benefit the SPS Veterans Committee, as well as the Gary Sinise Foundation, which is building an adaptive home for Warrant Officer Romy Carmago, who will attend this event.
This is a cash-and-carry event. This art was originally in the office of Dr. Daniel Frazier. For more information, email finleyrl817@yahoo.com.
Country music jams
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door, musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Every Saturday at 1 p.m. is Margaree’s Country Music Jam at St. Mark’s Church Fellowship Hall, 7922 State Road 52, Hudson. The type of music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Donation is $3; free for musicians. All proceeds go to the church mission. Masks are optional. For information, call 727-856-3344.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
Th market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member, on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets first Tuesdays in the Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Boat ownership is not required. The club has an active kayak group and also hosts sailboat races and cruises to various places of interest. For information, visit myhbyc.com.
Zephyrhills Main Street Market
Zephyrhills — Main Street Zephyrhills Inc. will host its Main Street Market in downtown Zephyrhills on the third Saturday of each month through July.
The next event is scheduled for Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The market welcomes local artisans, crafters, and makers of delectable items; food vendors will be on site for breakfast and lunch. Vendor applications are now being accepted.
Main Street Zephyrhills will also be hosting a raffle each month to raise funds for the next downtown mural project.
For more information, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org or call 813-780-1414.
Bay Area Renaissance Festival
DADE CITY — Go back in time to the 16th Century at the 2022 Bay Area Renaissance Festival.
Join the villagers of Fittleworth as they invite one and all to the European village featuring numerous stages of exciting entertainment, including musicians, magicians, jugglers and mimes. More than 100 artisans will fill the marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted goods.
Patrons will interact with memorable characters and enjoy full-contact live armored jousting, seven theme weekends and fabulous food.
The festival will be running on Saturdays and Sundays, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 3. Parking is free. Admission is $19.95 for adults (13 and older), $11.95 for children (5-12) and $15.95 for seniors (65 and older). Ticket packages and season passes also are available.
The event is at 12838 Auton Road in Dade City.
For more information, go to https://www.bayarearenfest.com.
