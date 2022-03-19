DADE CITY — Frozen foods and pet products aren’t the only merchandise stalled by supply chain issues and affecting Pasco County residents.
Florida Turnpike Enterprise, the state’s tollway authority, hasn’t been able to secure the toll booth equipment it needs to fully open the interchange that allows traffic on and off the Suncoast Parkway to and from the new Ridge Road Extension. Pasco commissioners are losing patience over the delays.
Last month, the commission voted to let County Administrator Dan Biles negotiate a deal that would allow the county to pay up to $55,000 to compensate Florida Turnpike Enterprise for the lost tolls, but an agreement has stalled. Without the ability to collect from those who use the road, the turnpike authority doesn’t want to open the road, so Pasco officials have offered to pay whatever the agency might lose.
This week commissioners voted unanimously to write a letter to the governor to get the interchange opened.
“To have a government bureaucracy slow it down because it can’t collect money is ridiculous,” Pasco Commissioner Jack Mariano said March 8. Citizens paid for the road, he said, “if the road is ready, that road should be opened.”
Pasco opened the first two lanes of the Ridge Road Extension in December. “Two interchange ramps were opened, the on-ramp from Ridge Road to southbound Suncoast Parkway and the off-ramp from northbound Suncoast Parkway onto Ridge Road,” according to the memo to commissioners.
“The two remaining ramps, the on-ramp from Ridge Road to northbound Suncoast Parkway and the off-ramp from southbound Suncoast Parkway to Ridge Road, remain closed as a result of equipment backorders which are preventing the completion of the toll sites along these ramps.”
The memo stated that the local agreement would have allowed public use of the full interchange while the work on the toll sites was ongoing. The agreement would spell out how the tolls would be estimated until the tolling equipment is fully installed, which could take a couple of months.
Commissioner Mike Moore expressed impatience as both the county and motorists wait for the agreement to be approved.
“It’s pretty straight forward,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be reviewed by 80 people.”
Once the agreement is finalized, it should take only a few days to finish what needs to be done to open the lanes, county officials said. Both Mariano and Commission chairperson Kathryn Starkey said that they had already driven past the interchange longingly wishing they could use it already.
Moore said it was time to get the letter written to make that happen. Biles said that phone calls also work but that he agreed that the county wanted to do what it could to fully open the ramps as soon as possible. “We’ve been pushing that all along,” he said.
County officials are currently reviewing a draft agreement. A spokesperson for Florida Turnpike Enterprise did not immediately respond to requests for comment
