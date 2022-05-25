NEW PORT RICHEY – Pasco’s county commissioners have prided themselves on their economic and workforce development efforts, so the state’s new REACH Act has hit them like a sucker punch.
“Florida’s 2021 Reimagining Education and Career Help Act, known as the REACH Act, is a comprehensive blueprint for enhancing access, alignment, and accountability across the state’s workforce development system,” according to a statement on CareerSource’s website at https://careersourceflorida.com/boardroom/reach-act/. “Implementation of the REACH Act is a priority of the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors.”
It passed last year.
Unlike the CareerSource operations in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, which recently went through well-documented bouts of corruption and misspending of millions of dollars, and included the firing of the CEO, the combined Pasco-Hernando system has received positive recognition.
Jerome Salatino, CEO of CareerSource Pasco/Hernando, told the four commissioners in attendance (Commissioner Ron Oakley was absent) that a plan by Ernst and Young, an accounting firm, to merge CareerSource areas could put Pasco/Hernando in with Hillsborough and Pinellas counties’ CareerSource areas or combine them with even more areas.
County Commissioner Jack Mariano was visibly upset, noting that no one had contacted him, and Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said she hadn’t been contacted either, and she’s on the board.
Salatino said he’s in a lot of meetings now and there is a lot of talk about computer systems and streamlining services.
A decision is expected in December, and a new system would be implemented by June 2023.
The item was a late add to the Pasco County Commission agenda.
CareerSource Florida would take over local workforce boards, Salatino said, with a waiver from the federal government. They could create another state agency that would handle federal money.
Or they would reduce the workforce regions.
Pasco has 25% of the 3.3 million people in the regions, Salatino said, and appointments to the boards would be based on population.
“You all, and Hernando county’s commissioners, appoint who will be on the board,” he said. “This could mean, potentially, that you could have only 25% of the people on the board being appointed.”
That could diminish their authority over what happens in Pasco County, Salatino said.
Currently there are 24 workforce regions in Florida. Pasco-Hernando is aligned with community college districts. The state is looking at how they can redesign the system.
Ernst and Young will present their findings to the state June 9, Salatino said.
No one has been contacted, but he was in the statewide meetings to represent midsize regions.
Salatino said there is talk about higher-level communications and computer issues.
A decision could be made by December and then in June 23 it would be implemented.
It could be the state taking over everything, or some other alignment. There’s a lot of conjecture, he said.
“Economy of scale does not always mean efficiency,” Mariano said. Pasco’s administrative cost is about 6%, while “partner areas” operate at 11% or 12%.
The other areas have a different service delivery model, while Salatino said he ended the “ivory tower” attitude and brought operations to the One-Stop Centers.
“We are fairly efficient at what we do,” Salatino said.
Hopefully, he added, they want to model the best areas in the state.
Texas’ system of local control is considered the best, and Florida’s system was modeled after Texas.
“It seems like we are already structured in the way that we should be structured,” he said.
Pasco’s model right now focuses on young workers and what they want in terms of work and commuting, Salatino said.
Commissioner Mike Moore said they should not consolidate, based on the experience with TBARTA.
Moffatt shows the potential of what can happen in Pasco.
“I do not want to merge with them,” he said of Hillsborough and Pinellas.
Ernst and Young might be a great auditing firm, he said.
“If they’re going to audit someone, why don’t they audit Pinellas or Hillsborough?” Moore asked.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a say,” Starkey said.
And with AmSkills, they’re not approved in those two counties.
“I think have such a good thing going, and we’ll really be harmed if we join with these other areas,” Starkey said. “We have greater oversight and greater control with the system we have, we should not be punished because other people might not have had their eyes on the ball.”
Starkey asked for a motion to approve a letter and it passed 4-0.
