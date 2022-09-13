DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners this week approved an employment contract with new County Administrator Mike Carballa, granting him an initial two-year agreement with two-year extensions and a $280,000 annual salary.
The issue was one of several significant actions commissioners took during a marathon meeting Sept. 6.
The commission unanimously chose Carballa in June to replace Dan Biles, who announced his resignation a month earlier after five years at the helm of the fast-growing county. Biles said he left to pursue church leadership training opportunities overseas.
Commissioners picked Carballa, who was the assistant administrator for public infrastructure, to serve in the interim role during the transition then named him the permanent replacement. Carballa is an engineer and, before becoming an assistant administrator in 2018, he served as the county’s engineering director.
Under the employment agreement, Carballa would receive the same insurance and paid time off as other county employees, and would receive a county vehicle or a car allowance of $600 per month. The contract takes effect Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
Jail operations
Also on Sept. 6, commissioners approved a 43-page interlocal agreement that will turn over management of the Pasco County Detention Center to the county on Oct. 1. Sheriff Chris Nocco announced earlier this year that he was handing the jail operation over to Pasco County. He was concerned that a jail expansion is behind schedule and that when completed will still be too small to meet demand.
Budget
Sept. 6 also marked the date of the first public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget. With little public comment, commissioners gave their first nod of approval on the $2.01 billion spending plan, which compares with the current year’s budget of $1.73 billion.
The operating tax rate for the county remains the same as last year at 7.6076 mills or $7.61 in tax for every $1,000 of appraised taxable property value for basic county services. While the tax rate would remain the same, sharply rising property values, which increased nearly 17%, according to Budget Director Robert Goehrig, increased county revenue.
The final public hearing on the budget is at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 20.
