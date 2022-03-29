NEW PORT RICHEY — The next time you go shopping for a home in a new development, you might think that you are the one whose architectural tastes and color choices should have priority in a new house, but the Pasco County Commission has some other ideas.
For decades, community leaders have torn their hair out over communities of houses that looked similar or identical, dismissing many designs as “cookie-cutter” and wanting to solve the problem of “architectural monotony.”
With a 5-0 vote March 22, commissioners directed the Planning and Development department to implement policy guidance through revised approval conditions for Master Planned Unit Developments. These rules apply to single-family residential development only and exclude certain other developments like the Villages of Pasadena Hills, Connected City, Central Pasco Employment Village, Avalon Park West and New Port Corners, which are exempt from the first section regarding minimum lot widths.
These areas already are designed, though tree rules are still applicable.
“I don’t think that we’re asking too much,” said chairwoman Kathryn Starkey, who said the idea is to make sure that houses with the same outward appearance don’t end up next to each other.
Other rules in the policy dealt with garages, the number and type of trees to be provided and driveway positioning. For townhouses, they would be limited to two to eight units per building and how townhouse driveways could be positioned “so you don’t have a large expanse of driveway pavement in front of the building,” said Nectarios Pittos, the planning and development director, in his presentation of the policy memo.
In October, the effectiveness of the memo would be assessed, Pittos said, and adjustments would be made because they would have a number of negotiations behind them by then.
The department worked with developers and other stakeholders in the building industry to develop the policy, Pittos said.
Commissioner Ron Oakley said that while buyers of houses on 40-foot lots might not care about the architecture, those buying on 50- or 60-foot lots who are spending more money might have concerns about appearance and what someone has next door.
Starkey replied that some people might want a small house on a large lot, so the rules should apply to the house no matter the size of the lot.
Commissioner Jack Mariano said it might not matter as much on 40- or 50-foot lots, but with the “60s” it would. “Generally speaking, I’m not going to have the same color house as my neighbor,” he said. “Some neighborhoods are nice,” even if the houses are the same color based on their restrictions.
Most neighborhoods would impose their own rules on elevations and colors, he added.
Starkey said they might see more architectural features, and that buyers would have to pick from three features so that each house is different.
There still should be restrictions, even on the larger lot, Starkey said. “I think it’s not a high bar,” she said.
Mariano said he felt the larger homes would be better for Pasco, and they should encourage the larger lots for the tax base and so children feel better in the community.
He and Starkey agreed that the houses on the more affordable, smaller lots tend to be more similar and “plain.”
“I’d like the freedom to encourage them to build the larger lots,” Mariano said.
The trouble is that 10 years down the road, Mariano said, would he have to check for deed restrictions on what kind of house he could have built because of what his neighbor built?
“I think we’re going too strong with it,” Mariano said.
Most but not all builders offer a variety of models, elevations and options, Pittos said, but not all.
Sally Sherman, assistant county administrator for development services, said the developers would have to come up with a plan that they would submit the design package for different lots, and it might change their marketing strategy as people come in and select a lot. If a buyer doesn’t want a certain house on a certain lot, they might have to pick another lot.
Pittos said reports on what was being sold would be in their quarterly reports that would be submitted to the county, proving that the houses they sold were different.
Homeless services
Pasco County leads the region in homeless population and in chronic homelessness, and is second in the number of homeless people per capita, but is making some progress in finding housing for people, according to Marcy Esbjerg, community development director.
Staff works to help those with the highest need first, she said. The focus is on permanent housing rather than a “ladder” approach in which clients have to “earn” housing.
Since Oct. 1, 254 households have found shelter, she said, but there is a mismatch in services because families are 17.7% of the homeless population but 49% of the total bed inventory is dedicated to families.
The majority of the homeless, she noted, are single adults without dependents, and more resources should be applied to them.
Mariano asked what would happen to the people housed when the grant money and other emergency funding runs out. Esbjerg said that when people get into their program, they get help for 12 to 24 months, which is time for them to be placed into other rehabilitation programs and services.
In other action
• The County Commission approved a development at State Road 54 and Henley Road in a 4-1 vote. The development would have 280 multifamily units and 45,000 square feet of medical or commercial offices.
• Commissioners approved 5-0 a change in zoning for an area of 6.85 acres on the north side of Bolton Avenue about 100 feet west of Hicks Road from Agricultural-Residential to Single-Family/Mobile Home. Residents expressed concerns about drainage and the impact on their septic systems.
• Received an update on the county’s response to the COVID pandemic.
• Approved 5-0 a resolution declaring March as Bicycle Month in Pasco County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.