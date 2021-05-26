Pasco commissioners defeat two more road work items

The road ahead is getting bumpier, says Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey, but angry county residents in two Pasco County communities persuaded commissioners to reject two road-paving assessment projects at a May 18 meeting.
The first item, for Lakewood Villas in District 4, was rejected on a 3-1 vote with Starkey abstaining. The second, for Lake Worrell Acres and also in District 4, was rejected on a 3-2 vote, with Mike Moore, Jack Mariano and Chairman Ron Oakley voting nay.
Residents in several communities have spoken out at county commission meetings to protest the assessments on their properties — to be paid off over 10 years — for road work that in many cases was the result of flooding in 2015 and 2016. Roads at the time were repaired by chip sealing, a temporary fix, and have been deteriorating ever since.
District 4 Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick showed numerous photos of damaged roads that she said desperately need to be repaired. In many cases, repair work approved now won’t begin for two to three years and residents won’t have to start paying until then.
That hasn’t satisfied residents who say the process is unfair to them, and commissioners Mariano of District 5 and Moore of District 2 agreed that there needs to be a fix.
Judy Markson of Lakewood Villas said that of the 214 people asked about the project, only five were in favor of it. Markson raised concerns about flooding, the possibility that someday sewers might be installed and the road might have to be ripped up again, and the prospect of their community becoming a “speedway” after the paving work is finished.
“I’ve lived here 11 years,” she said, and efforts to fix flooding have not worked.
“I’m glad they’re looking at alternatives.”
Mariano showed a video of a road he had driven down, and said it looked pretty good to him. They’ve fixed six potholes in the last three years, he said.
“Now, forced paving assessment is one thing, but when you go to the public and ask them what they think, I’m open to listen,” he said. “But you get a petition that we received yesterday, 207 people out of 310 (equivalent residential units) have said they don’t want it.”
It’s being forced on them, Mariano said, in an area that doesn’t need it. He admitted there’s a small section that needs to be fixed, but the rest is fine.
“It can wait,” he said. “If these people don’t want to spend their money, and it’s their money, why are we forcing it down their throats?”
He asked why the commission keeps talking about these projects. “People have clearly spoken about it,” he said. “They don’t want it.”
Other board action
• The County Commission recognized David Bruce Lambert for his 27 years of service to the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative and his dedication to the community through service on multiple boards, including the Pasco County Housing Authority, the Pasco/Hernando Career Source Board, Feeding Pasco’s Elderly, Van Gogh’s Palette, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pasco Board of County Commissioners to bring mental health services to Pasco and Hernando County through the “Recovery through Work” programs known as Vincent House Pinellas, Vincent House Pasco, and Vincent Academy of the Nature Coast.
Fitzpatrick said Lambert was one of the first citizens she had the honor of meeting, and commended Lambert for his work to help the mentally ill and provide services to them.
• Commissioners also heard pleas in public comment from residents who live on canals and own boats regarding dredging. Residents say the canals are unusable at low tide and even dangerous for deep-draft boats at high tide due to silting, but the county is waiting on RESTORE Act money related to the 2010 BP oil spill and waiting to hear from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and others on the issue.
• Some residents asked the commission to update the county’s rules regarding short-term rentals. The rules last were updated in 1999, long before the advent of home-booking sites such as Vrbo and Airbnb. Homeowners said the rules violate their rights to use their property as they wish and requirements such as getting 51% of residents of a subdivision to approve the use of their homes as short-term rentals is nearly impossible to achieve.
• Residents complained about the traffic situation near the new Veterans Affairs complex now under construction at Little Road and Ross Lane. Work on the median has made it impossible for the residents of a subdivision at the end of Ross Lane to make a left turn onto Little Road, and they are forced to turn right and then try to make a U-turn north of the intersection if they want to go south.
• For the first time in a long while, the public was allowed into the commission chambers to address commissioners directly, though there were strict limits on the number of people allowed in the chambers at one time.
The next County Commission meeting will be on June 8 in Dade City.
Suncoast News staff writer Eric Horchy contributed to this report.
