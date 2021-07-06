DADE CITY — With the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa, county commissioners on Tuesday approved a state of emergency after hearing a briefing from Laura Wilcoxen, interim director of emergency management.
She told commissioners on Tuesday morning that the county’s Emergency Operations Center is at Level 1 Activation and staff have been monitoring the storm for over a week. There is a tropical storm warning out for the area and a hurricane watch for the coastal regions.
Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive at 8 p.m. and should last about 12 hours, Wilcoxen said.
The county recommends not being out on the roads after 6 p.m.
The county has given out 7,000 sandbags at four locations:
• W.H. Jack Mitchell Jr. Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
• Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
Current forecast sustained winds are 55 miles per hour and there’s an expected storm surge of 3 to 5 feet, but it will be at low tide. Four to six inches of rain are expected, and she said the stormwater and river systems should be able to handle that amount of rain, but there might be minor road flooding.
Although the Fasaro Hurricane Shelter is on standby, no evacuations are expected and the county will not be closing early Tuesday. The residential information center is open 24 hours, Wilcoxen added. Call (727) 847-2411 or online at MyPasco.net for questions or concerns.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the state of emergency.
