NEW PORT RICHEY — Residents of Gulf Harbors are getting closer to the day that they will see the old 50-acre golf course in their community turned into a park and preserve.
Pasco County commissioners on Feb. 22 approved a new funding plan using a special taxing district that will assess residents in the immediate area for their share of the cost. The commission also approved forming an advisory committee of seven Gulf Harbors residents who will have input on park development, operation and maintenance.
The commission voted to buy the Gulf Harbors/Flor-a-Mar golf course property for $1.2 million in late 2020. But a lawsuit brought by a resident still casts a shadow on finalizing the deal.
On Tuesday, that resident, Diane Kobernick, asked the commission to delay its vote and tie the taxing plan into the final settlement of her court case. She says that would ensure that no future county commission could renege on the promise to change the golf course into a park.
Commissioners didn’t agree, voting unanimously to approve the funding mechanism and, in a separate action, forming the advisory committee.
Gulf Harbors residents described more than a half-dozen years of pushing to make the park project happen. In 2016, the county had approved another funding plan and then landed in court. After the commission’s vote to buy the land in 2020, a group of residents began meeting to work through the details of an acceptable settlement of outstanding issues, including developing an equitable funding system.
Kobernick said that the new payment plan was better than the old one. One major change was that the community was no longer on the hook for helping to pay for removing more than 700 tons of soil contaminated with arsenic and pesticides on the site. Instead, the previous owner paid. Kobernick was also happy to see an advisory committee of local residents who could have more say.
But she said she is still worried about several unresolved details. Clear boundaries of what land would be included in the park were not yet drawn. It would be difficult to determine what amenities the park would handle without knowing what land was included, she said.
But the bigger issue to her is that a future County Commission could change the funding mechanism again.
“All this work,” she said, “would have been done for nothing.”
Nicki Spirtos of the county attorney’s office told commissioners that there would be restrictive covenants binding the future use of the property but that those could not be filed until the lawsuit was over.
After the meeting, Kobernick said she would be consulting further with her attorney on next steps.
Under the plan approved by the commission, the 1,800 residential units in the community would pay for the cost of half of the property, or $600,000, and ongoing maintenance. The actual cost of the assessment won’t be approved until later this year during the normal county budgeting process.
Establishing the boundaries between the community’s park and the preservation area managed by the county would be a simple process that can be left to the advisory committee once members are appointed, said Keith Wiley, the county’s parks, recreation and natural resources director.
Arthur Haedike, a former president of the Gulf Harbors Civic Association who has been working on the project for seven years, told commissioners that he hoped the funding system established would satisfy most of the community’s residents.
“It’s been a long haul for this project,” he said. “It’s time to make this happen.”
