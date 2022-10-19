Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel

DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56.
But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for the 10.6-acre site.
Stock Development’s website for Seven Oaks at Wesley Chapel describes a luxury apartment complex with the full list of amenities, from a resort-style pool to a fitness center, apartment units with top-level appointments including walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances, and a gated, secure parking garage with 24-hour concierge service.
The development is “the poster child” of the high-density, mixed use project Pasco’s own future development plans tout for state roads 54 and 56. said Joel Tew, who represents the project.
But it is not what the residents of the adjacent Seven Oaks development wanted. They have argued that the apartment plan will significantly worsen traffic and pedestrian safety concerns and change the character of the front entrance to their neighborhood.
“This is absolutely not the right location for 320 apartments,” said nearby resident Lilian Burnette. She said that complex “forever ruins the aesthetic of the entrance to Seven Oaks.”
Traffic is already an issue at the entrance, said James Kotlyn. The real need on that site is more office space.
Putting in apartments, which would generate more traffic at key drive times, “would only get problems in return” such as lower property values and “we all lose so the developer can make more money at our expense,” said Mike Garbutt.
An attorney for the community development district for Seven Oaks, Chelsea Waller-Douthard, said the apartments would be more densely packed than any others in Seven Oaks and more than two times the density of others in the area. She called it a “dangerous precedent” and said it’s “not compatible in Wesley Chapel.”
Pedestrian safety measures now proposed would require support from Sam’s Club, which has no obligation to do anything, she said. Waller-Douthard also said variations from normal county development rules were still being proposed and that the project as planned “doesn’t fit and should be denied.”
Commissioners Mike Moore and Jack Mariano have also consistently opposed the master plan changes sought by Stock Development in the debate that has stretched over a year. They have opposed putting the 320 apartments where 86,000 square feet of job-producing commercial and office space was originally planned.
On Oct. 11, commissioners heard the project pitch again in a modified version after a 3 to 2 denial in January by the commission sent the debate into mediation under a special Florida law that is rarely used. The new plan added more parking garage space, increased a commercial and office space component from 20,000 square feet to 25,000 and added pedestrian safety features.
Commissioner Ron Oakley, who had voted to deny the application last time, said at the time of that vote that the plan that required deviations in parking and a deviation from required park land meant that the project didn’t fit on the site. But Oakley said Tuesday that because of the changes made by the developer he believed the project would now work.
He also said that the county is poised to add hundreds of new jobs in new commercial and industrial sites on the horizon and now the need is for more housing. Oakley made the motion to approve the new version of the plan. It passed three to two with Moore and Mariano voting no.
