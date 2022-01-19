DADE CITY — A request to rezone 10.6 acres at the south end of Seven Oaks was rejected 3-2 at the end of a long Pasco County Commission meeting Jan. 11.
Keith Gelder, with Stock Development, is the developer seeking to build a 320-unit luxury apartment complex on a piece of land to the west of Sam’s Club that originally was set up for commercial and retail entitlements. The property has been for sale for years but has not sold.
Gelder said his company has been in business for 20 years in Naples, Florida, and this would be his company’s first project in Pasco County. He said the project would generate significant impact fees and $100,000 per year for operations and maintenance.
“I feel that this is the right project in the right location,” he said, noting that with less demand for big-box retail, this was the highest and best use of the project.
Attorney Joel Tew, representing the developer, told commissioners that multifamily is a permitted use on the property, and the Planning & Zoning recommended approval on a 5-1 vote.
“The client wishes to focus on the positive aspects of its proposal rather than its legal entitlement,” Tew said. “They are quality luxury builders. Under normal circumstances you would have welcomed them with a hug and a kiss.”
Residents of Seven Oaks and others from Wesley Chapel spoke out in opposition.
Comments were vehement, calling on the board to reject the project because it was a change from what they had expected when they moved into the community. They also raised concerns about traffic and school crowding, as well as general overdevelopment and population density in the area.
“The last thing we need is more apartments,” said Lillian Burnette of Seven Oaks. “Traffic is horrendous.”
Other comments centered on the county’s multifamily housing moratorium, which applies only to certain areas of the county, and some said the focus should be on development for businesses that would create jobs in the area.
Several people said they were not opposed to housing, but there were other areas in the county where multifamily housing could be built.
Gary Lemberg, president of the Seven Oaks Homeowners Association, said he was representing 2,000 homeowners, none of whom are in favor of the project. He said he and his wife moved to the area 16 years ago.
“We loved the curb appeal of Seven Oaks,” he said, “and the fact that there was a plan in place. The outer perimeter was where commercial properties would be built.”
Residential would only be in the interior, he said.
“We don’t want to see it changed. It’s a matter of integrity, what we were told as prospective homeowners,” Lemberg said.
Commissioners heard plenty of testimony, including Nectarios Pittos, the county’s planning and development director, who presented economic information that he said showed changing the zoning of the property would benefit the county.
Commissioner Ron Oakley finally said he couldn’t see making the change and made the motion to deny the change.
“I always felt it was too large for the site,” he said.
Commission Chairwoman Kathryn Starkey contended commissioners have always said they wanted vertical mixed-use development, and here it is.
“I hear it from people all around the country that we don’t need more apartments,” she said. “Putting multifamily on the edge of the community is a good idea.”
The vote on Oaklay’s motion to deny was 3-2, with Starkey and Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick voting no.
Outside the chambers, residents were happy with the decision.
“I’m pleased with the county’s decision to deny the request to rezone,” said John Christensen, the chairman of the Community Development District.
He said he and residents aren’t against development and vertical expansion, but that the piece of property is just too small for what was planned.
“It was a long process that turned out good for us,” said Lemberg, the HOA president, of the effort to stop it.
Rural advisory panel disbanded
Oakley told fellow commissioners he has decided to end the Northeast Pasco Rural Advisory Committee. He said he was attacked verbally at a recent meeting of the Planning Commission, saying he wouldn’t let them speak to an item regarding an RV park.
Oakley said the chairperson of the committee came to the Planning Commission and spoke against the park, and no one had directed her to do that.
“We’ve had three or four meetings, and we haven’t gotten a lot of good advice from this committee, to say the least,” he said. “Most of the answers coming from it are negative, or no, ‘we can’t do that, we don’t want traffic down U.S. 41.’”
“I’m not getting advice, I’m getting negative ‘no’s’ about a lot of things,” Oakley said.
Starkey said she knows there are people who don’t want any change, and asked who was on the committee.
He said that when it formed, he told the committee it was an advisory panel, not a committee to say “yes” or “no” to everything.
Commissioner Mike Moore said the Planning Commission is supposed to give approvals, not the committee.
The motion to end the advisory board passed 5-0.
In other action
• The board congratulated AdventHealth Center Ice on its fifth anniversary and commended it for its contributions to the community. “Your presence in our community has been tremendous,” Oakley said. “All of us appreciate being on your team.”
• The board declared January to be Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
• The board commended the Honorable William G. Sestak for more than 28 years of dedication to Pasco County and congratulated him on his retirement.
• The board commended Sam Scarborough for more than 33 years of service to the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners, and congratulated him on his retirement.
• The board voted 5-0 to continue to March 8 a requested zoning amendment by the Plazewski family to change their land from an agricultural-residential zoning district to a Master Planned Unit Development District to allow the development of a maximum of 200 single-family detached/attached dwelling units and associated infrastructure. Opposition came from nearby residents of Pasadena Hills, who said the request was too dense for the area and expressed concern about the safety of children, traffic and water runoff.
