DADE CITY — The massive growth in the county is bringing in more dollars and helping the county hold the line on millage rates.
On July 6, county budget director Robert Goehrig gave a presentation to the Pasco County Commission on the final budget numbers, and commissioners voted 5-0 for no change in the operating (7.6076) or fire MSTU (1.8036) millage rates, though several staffers from Pasco Fire Rescue spoke during public comment on the need for a higher rate in that municipal service taxing unit.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The final taxable assessed values were up by $3.4 billion, Goehrig said, and new construction was a big factor. Indeed, in one month there was an increase in revenue of $1 million.
The taxable value of a homesteaded single-family home valued at $150,000 with a $50,000 standard exemption will rise $1,401, resulting in $10.83 in additional property taxes.
For a similar non-homesteaded home, taxable value will rise an average of $15,000 for an additional $114.11 in property taxes.
Under “Save Our Homes,” the increase in taxable value of homesteaded properties is capped at 3% or the change in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is less. Taxable value will not increase more than the CPI, which is 1.4%.
For non-homesteaded homes, the value can’t increase more than 10%.
Commissioners set the first public hearing on the budget 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 13 in Dade City.
Clerk speaks out
County Clerk Nikki Alvarez-Sowles spoke out Tuesday on her views on the budget for her department. Commissioners had balked at her request for a $9 million increase at previous meetings, and were not happy about her raising the issue.
Alvarez-Sowles said she appreciated meeting with County Administrator Dan Biles last week over what was going to be put in the budget for her office.
She said her understanding was that county administration acknowledged that the commission had an obligation to fund her information technology budget request, but it is being funded at 40% of the request.
“I just wanted to state that funding at 40% of the request is inadequate to meet the needs of my office and the requirements of the law, and I am requesting full funding in fiscal year 2022,” Alvarez-Sowles said.
Commissioner Mike Moore jumped in: “We cannot have these conversations. This is the board debating the budget.”
If the commission were to allow such input, he said, it would have to bring in all constitutional officers.
“We can’t get away from how we’ve done things in the past,” he said. “We have to move forward. This is commissioners’ debate. This is not the place for us to have that debate.”
Sowles-Alvarez responded, “This isn’t an item that’s coming before the board on a public matter,” Sowles-Alvarez said. She said any constitutional officer can come in on a public matter like the Fire Rescue representatives did.
The next county commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 in New Port Richey.
