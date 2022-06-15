DADE CITY — A new development at the southeast corner of I-75 and State Road 52 got approval for nearly $56 million in incentives on June 7.
Pasco Town Center will be on 965 acres of land that PTC Boyette LLC owns.
The company wants approval for a Master Planned Unit Development that will have 4 million square feet of industrial uses, 400,000 square feet of office uses, 400,000 square feet of retail uses, 300 hotel rooms, and 3,500 residential units.
According to agenda documents and statements at the meeting, the company would get $46.2 million in ad valorem tax rebates from the Office of Economic Growth. In return, the company would install public infrastructure.
The OEG also recommends providing the company with up to $9.6 million in cash reimbursements toward completing the utilities in the employment center area to expedite the construction of Phase I.
It would be one of the largest employment center areas in the county, said David Engel, director of the Office of Economic Growth.
It will accelerate development along the I-75 corridor, said master developer Michael Wolf, where there isn’t suitable space now.
It would create nearly 6,000 jobs and generate $300 million in tax revenue for the general fund. Buildout would take 12 to 15 years.
The developer, Columnar, is part of the Traylor Capital Family of Companies, and has built other projects in Orlando as well as the Howard Frankland Bridge and its current expansion.
“We’re really glad to have the opportunity to be a part of this project,” Wolf said, adding he hoped to get a shovel in the ground before the end of the year.
Commissioners expressed strong enthusiasm for the project.
“I think it’s a win-win for the county and the developer,” Commissioner Ron Oakley said.
Commissioner Jack Mariano said he was excited about it. “It’s going to be a phenomenal project,” he said.
“This looks absolutely fantastic,” Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said, adding that she wanted to be sure that there would be trails and bike paths, as well as room for golf carts to have access.
Wolf said that was part of his work with county staff. All of the right-of-way sections in the mixed-use part of the project will continue to have multi-modal trails, he said, for golf carts, pedestrians and bicycles.
The vote for the incentives was 4-0. Commissioner Mike Moore was absent.
Administrator post debated
Oakley said he had interviewed two candidates for interim county administrator to start the process of replacing Dan Biles, who is leaving.
“This is a very important time for Pasco County and our budget,” Oakley said.
He said he was leaning toward Michael Carballa, assistant county administrator for public infrastructure and made the motion.
Starkey said that without all the commissioners present she wanted it moved to the next meeting, but Mariano said timing was critical with the budget discussions and everything else going on.
“With all this going on” — the budget, changeover of the jail, the situation with County Line Road and his other projects in the works — “I think we need to best make the move now.”
Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick said she would be OK with waiting for Moore to return.
“I think we should wait two more weeks,” Starkey said, but Oakley again emphasized that “time is of the essence. It’s a good move and it’s the right move” to help Carballa get up to speed.
Biles said he had a compromise: under the direction of the commission, he could include Carballa in his meetings until it could be put on the agenda and a vote could be held.
Commissioners agreed to that.
In other action
• Fire Rescue personnel again came forward to talk about growth and the problems the agency is having responding to so many calls. A big concern, they say, is the “Signal 40” situation, which indicates that there is no unit available to respond to a call yet.
• Residents complained about how the school tax referendum was placed on the August primary and not the November general election ballot, referencing a new House bill; however, that bill does not become effective until October.
• With the recent vetoes by Gov. Ron DeSantis of some projects that were in the state budget, Starkey said it is important to become “better neighbors” with Hernando County and suggested a workshop or interlocal meeting. The $50 million for widening that major road was vetoed, and with Hernando giving notice that it is pulling out of an interlocal wastewater agreement, they will have to unite to get things accomplished
