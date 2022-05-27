NEW PORT RICHEY — People moving into Pasco County probably don’t read the local newspapers or pay attention to County Commission meetings, which is a good deal for developers selling homes and businesses relocating to the area.
At the May 17 meeting of the commission – Commissioner Ron Oakley was out sick, but it still had a quorum – public comment included the biweekly warning from a member of Fire-Rescue that commissioners are, well, playing with fire because of the rapid growth and the lack of movement on fire stations, lack of purchases of new fire-rescue vehicles, delays in opening new stations and the shortage of personnel.
Opponents of new housing developments have added a new argument to state their case: How will Pasco County Fire-Rescue handle all the new calls for service when the new residents move in, and how many children will have to die?
Another group that has consistently expressed concern about nearby development did get its way.
General aviation pilots from the Hidden Lake and Pilot Country airports finally have their 180-day moratorium on the submission and acceptance of applications for “building permits, site plans, special exception uses, conditional uses, rezoning and comprehensive plan amendments,” and the deal was hammered out after talks with the pilots.
Attorney Barbara Wilhite said state law was followed and that a balance was achieved.
Mark Budd of Pilot Country said there is still an elevated risk to living near an airport, though he admitted that aviation is safe and there have been three incidents in the past several years, including a plane that had a landing gear problem and ended up diverting to another airport.
In another case, he said, a pilot lost control on landing and ended up in someone’s yard. In another case, a pilot flying an ultralight crashed into powerlines.
The fact that the residents of Pilot Country and Hidden Lake live within the airport danger zones themselves again was not brought up.
The motion to approve the moratorium passed 4-0.
Road repairs redux
The commission found out yet again that not everyone is a fan of paying an assessment to have their roads repaired.
While two Road Paving Assessment (PVAS) items passed on 4-0 votes without much comment, another encountered strong opposition, including a recently arrived couple from New York who didn’t understand the letter they received.
Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said it’s becoming apparent that if people don’t want their roads fixed, maybe it’s better to just let the roads deteriorate and not create so much annoyance for county staff and residents.
“If people don’t want their road fixed, maybe we don’t fix it anymore,” she said.
The item was for El Sol Court, and the vote was 4-0 for a continuance of four months to see what could be done.
In other action
• County Commissioners received an update from the West Market Action Committee. Citizen concerns there include homeless camps, the lack of affordable and workforce housing, slum and blight ordinances, the need for pocket parks and connectivity, and the desire for quality-of-life improvements.
• Commissioners also heard a presentation on the Tampa Bay Water Long Term Master Plan Update.
