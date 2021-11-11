DADE CITY — Clerk and comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles said she doesn’t want to take the commission to court, but her budget is inadequate and she’s confident her request is supported by the law.
At the Nov. 9 Pasco County Commission meeting, there was discussion of the composition of the opioid task force, an update on the Ridge Road Extension project, public comment on flying the flag and the prayer that’s being said before the meetings, and the clerk’s budget.
Commissioners Kathryn Starkey and Christina Fitzpatrick were absent but the commission had a quorum and dispensed fairly quickly with its business.
Alvarez-Sowles said she must do right by her department, and says a review of state statutes puts her in the right.
“On Oct. 27, I sent a letter to this board asking the county to reconsider its decision to fully fund the Multi-Agency Criminal Justice Information System, and the Annex Courthouse local requirement,” she said. “I have not received a response. It was not on the agenda as an item for today’s meeting, and no commissioner had brought it for discussion as of yet.”
Her budget is inadequate, she said. “Having exhausted all other available options to resolve the budgetary funding dispute with the county, my office is left with no alternative but to ask the court for clarification of the statutory obligation and the funding requirements as presented to this board.”
Alvarez-Sowles said this wasn’t the conversation she hoped to have and she didn’t want to take the board to court, but she said she had to do the right thing for her office and the citizens of the county.
She said she’s going to file a petition for declaratory and supplemental relief.
County Commissioner Mike Moore said he hated to have to go through this again, but noted that in the 2021 budget request, there was no local requirement listed, but there was one listed in 2022.
Alvarez-Sowles replied that she hadn’t gone through the statutes yet, and the pandemic had hurt clerks statewide. She said she had told the county administrator that they’d be doing a “deep dive” into the statutes to determine revenue sources. The result of the “deep dive” was a local requirement in the 2022 budget.
Moore asked why it wasn’t in prior budgets, and Alvarez-Sowles said that was a question for her predecessors. She might have been chief deputy, but the person in charge “set the direction for the office.”
The prior clerks’ budgets were fine, Moore said, but Alvarez-Sowles said, “Our budget has not been fine for years.”
“I just find it ironic in ’21, that request wasn’t made, and now it’s the end of the world, but it wasn’t prior to that,” Moore said.
“It always has been an issue,” Alvarez-Sowles said. “I believe prior clerks went to the legislators. I am looking at the law and the law says counties are required to pay for the things that I’ve asked for, and that’s why I’m asking.”
Moore said he just wondered why the added amounts weren’t requested in the prior years.
At that point, Commission Chairman Ron Oakley ended the conversation.
In other action
• County commissioners agreed to send a letter to the Legislature regarding permanent daylight-saving time in light of the need to set the clocks back. The commission moved quickly through its agenda and there was some confusion about the time because while the digital clocks in the chamber were reset automatically, one manual clock – the one facing Oakley and on the podium for those addressing the commission – was an hour ahead and Oakley thought the time was 12:15 p.m., not 11:15 a.m. A staff member reset the clock and Oakley moved the meeting into commissioner comments.
• The commission declared the month of November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and commended Gulfside Healthcare Services for its service to the citizens of Pasco County. Linda Ward, president and chief executive, and Kirsty Churchill, director of public relations, accepted the declaration.
• Commissioners approved in the consent agenda a $4.15 million settlement in an eminent domain case involving the Clinton Avenue Extension/State Road 52 realignment; approved nearly $3.3 million for the purchase of six heavy-duty transit vehicles; and approved additional purchasing authority for the Pasco County Biosolids Facility Service Agreement with Merrell Bros. Inc., not to exceed $15.9 million for the next five years of the 15-year contract term.
