LUTZ – The Penny for Pasco Renewal Kickoff Event will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edison Suncoast Building, 1675 Northpointe Parkway in Lutz.
The committee will be there, and county, school board and city officials will be present, too.
Learn about what the penny renewal will do for the county.
Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
RSVP to PennyforPasco@gmail.com or call Diane Jones at (727) 992-6928.
