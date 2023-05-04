For the 28th year, Pasco County celebrated Mother Earth and helped people keep her healthy at a countywide Earth Day Celebration. This year’s event was held April 22 at Crews Lake Wilderness Park in Spring Hill.
The event included a sale of plants native to Florida, vendors of upcycled goods, educational displays and a ladybug release (ladybugs are extremely efficient, nontoxic pesticides). Presenters and participants included Keep Pasco Beautiful, Covanta Pasco, Dundee Farms, Fox Tales Florida and Florida Skunk Rescue.
The UF/IFAS (University of Florida Institute of Agricultural Sciences) Pasco County Cooperative Extension held workshops on composting and harvesting rainwater. Composting eliminates or reduces the need for chemical fertilizers. Harvesting rainwater can help conserve a critical and dwindling resource: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says “Florida's current fresh water supply is projected to be unable to meet all of the growing needs of Floridians in the future.”
The event was set up not just to educate people about helping the environment, but to assist them in doing it. County residents were able, for free, to drop off their hazardous household waste, old electronics, thermometers that contain mercury and documents to be shredded.
Toward the end of the four hours the event was open, Ed Rodriguez of Shred 360, a company based in Tampa that serves Pasco County, said he had shredded around 3,000 pounds of papers.
Staffers from Pasco County’s Department of Environmental Compliance estimated residents disposed of 100 cans of paint along with other types of household waste.
County recycling coordinator Rachel Battista, one of only three county employees who handle recycling — the others are Rachelle Dobbs and Sally Condi — was on hand to spread recycling awareness and “educate everyone on what we can and cannot recycle in the county.” Battista credited her father, John Battista, who is the county’s director of solid waste, with sparking her interest in the field: “None of this would be happening if it weren’t for him.”
“We were super, super busy and had a lot of fun,” at the celebration, Battista said. “We had a great turnout on a beautiful day.”
For information about recycling and hazardous waste disposal in Pasco County, visit pascocountyfl.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.