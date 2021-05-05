SPRING HILL — In-person events still aren’t back to pre-COVID normalcy, but the open spaces of 113-acre Crews Lake Wilderness Park provided an ideal setting for Pasco County’s annual Earth Day celebration late last month.
Activities, classes, services and vendors were spaced throughout an area of the Spring Hill park, not far from the pier that juts into Crews Lake.
The April 24 event was Pasco County’s 26th annual Earth Day celebration and it followed a virtual Earth Day celebration hosted by UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension on April 22. The online event was presented in partnership with the Florida Forest Service and several Pasco County departments. Organizers aimed to teach participants about conservation and environmental sustainability and included guest speakers that led sessions on composting, gardening, recycling, water conservation and more.
While individuals and families were able to pick up environmental knowledge and tips from home on April 22, the celebration at Crews Lake Wilderness Park provided opportunities for even more on a warm, sunny day surrounded by nature.
Covanta Pasco Inc., a solid waste resource recovery facility in Spring Hill, presented this year’s event and waste collection played a featured role. On-site recycling and waste disposal locations allowed residents to drop off household hazardous materials and electronics. Paper shredding — arguably the most popular of the waste disposal options, according to a Pasco County Solid Waste employee on site — was handled by Tampa-based Shred360. Individuals could also leave with $5 gift cards if they brought old thermostats or thermometers for mercury disposal.
UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension participated in the outdoor Earth Day event, as well, by offering workshops on rainwater harvesting and composting.
Attractions that observe onlookers right back drew steady crowds throughout the day.
Croc Encounters Reptile and Wildlife Center in Tampa set up shop in one of the park’s large pavilions. The exhibit included an enclosure with multiple alligators, a trio of tortoises making unsuccessful, yet admirable, attempts to escape, and various lizards and snakes.
Odessa-based Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife arrived with the day’s most regal attraction, a once injured but now recovering bald eagle.
The event also featured a ladybug release and informational booth and a Florida-native plant sale by Cypress Acres Nursery in Land O’ Lakes, among the variety of vendors spaced throughout the park.
