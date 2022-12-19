Sierra Club meeting
Join the next Sierra Club virtual meet up on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. when Dr. Brian Lapointe, a research professor at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, will speak about “Florida’s Algae Crisis: The Role of Sewage and Extreme Rainfall Events.”
He will discuss his water quality research in South Florida and the Caribbean region assessing relations between water quality and the health of ocean and coastal waters including recent studies of blue green algae in the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area after hurricane Irma and heavy rainfall.
Register in advance for this meeting at https:www.sierraclub.org/florida/adventure-coast.
For more information, contact adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352 277-3330.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Elfers CARES Music Jam is held each Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Cost is $3 at the door; musicians are free. The music includes country, bluegrass, and gospel music. Café open at halftime break. All proceeds benefit Community Aging And Retirement services. Call 727-389-6000 for more information.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of every month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive, off Sea Ranch Drive, west of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
For this meeting, doors open at 6 p.m., with a potluck meal at 6:30 p.m. Attendees should bring a dish to pass and table service.
The meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. with the Change of Watch and 8 Bells ceremonies.
The yacht club is made up of sailors, racers, cruisers and kayakers. Boat ownership is not required. Call 727-868-6365 and leave a message for information. Visit the website at www.myhbyc.com.
STEM Boot Camp for Young Women
ST. LEO — Saint Leo University will hold a free STEM Boot Camp for Young Women workshop Jan. 6 and 7 for graduating high school students to introduce them to science, technology, engineering, math, data analysis, potential careers and the university.
Presented by Saint Leo’s School of Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science, the workshop will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Saint Leo, 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo.
Participants in Saint Leo’s STEM Boot Camp for Young Women will explore the university’s anatomage table, cybersecurity lab, and robotics lab, among other activities.
For more information or to RSVP for this free camp, contact Dr. Jacci White at jacci.white@saintleo.edu.
Women’s Connection
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Women's Connection of New Port Richey meets the second Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Spartan Manor.
Each meeting includes lunch, a feature, a speaker and an opportunity to meet new friends. The cost is $20 inclusive. Reservations are required.
Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-375-9873.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Coffee with Pasco Sheriff’s Office
ODESSA — Join the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. for a morning of coffee and conversation at Starbucks in Odessa.
PSO deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
The Starbucks is at 11930 State Road 54 in Odessa.
Jazz jam session
NEW PORT RICHEY — A jazz jam session is held from 7-10 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey.
Admission is free. Beverages are available for donations. The event is hosted by Mullins Music, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, call 727-841-4704.
