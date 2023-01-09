Women’s Connection
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Women's Connection of New Port Richey meets the second Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Spartan Manor.
Each meeting includes lunch, a feature, a speaker and an opportunity to meet new friends. The cost is $20 inclusive. Reservations are required.
Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-375-9873.
Free food distribution
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next event will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Refuge Church, 5320 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey.
It’s first come first served, so come out early.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Raising Cane & Moonshine
DADE CITY — The Raising Cane & Moonshine Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Pioneer Florida Museum & Village, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City.
There will be sugar cane syrup making at the museum's cane mill; Southern syrup-makers tasting competition (guests may taste and vote); great food with a fundraising dinner of pulled pork, yellow rice and black beans for $12, and other food trucks and vendors.
A speaker from U.S. Sugar on sugar cane is scheduled for 12:30 pm in the Mabel Jordan Barn (behind the yellow two- tory house). Craft and other unique vendors will offer local honey, jams and jellies, hand-decorated whiskey bottles, handmade soaps, candles, and fire bowls.
There will be axe throwing, live entertainment, working blacksmiths, model trains, craft demonstrators, moonshine
Exhibits and free massages with Terlep Chiropractic.
Anyone with any flags that need to be respectfully retired can bring them to the event. The Daughters of the American Revolution will have a small table at the event to collect worn/torn flags to be respectfully retired in their ceremony. The DAR will be doing a flag retirement ceremony on President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20.
The Pioneer Florida Museum & Village is also hosting a Farm Festival & Quilt Show on Feb. 4 and Cracker Cowboy Day on March 4
More information is coming soon on www.pioneerfloridamuseum.org
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
• Elfers CARES Music Jam is held each Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Cost is $3 at the door; musicians are free. The music includes country, bluegrass, and gospel music. Café open at halftime break. All proceeds benefit Community Aging And Retirement services. Call 727-389-6000 for more information.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Rain barrel workshop
DADE CITY -- UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service’s rain barrel workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 17, will help you learn how to harvest rainwater for your landscape.
The workshop costs $57 per person and includes one rain barrel, spigot and instructions. Seating is limited so register by Jan. 17 at mypas.co/RainBarrel.
The event takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Pasco Office, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City.
Participants will receive a rain barrel with a capacity of around 50 gallons. The style and color of barrels may vary. Attendance at the workshop is required to receive the barrel. Registration and online payment are required. Print and bring your ticket as proof of purchase.
Coffee with Pasco Sheriff’s Office
ODESSA — Join the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. for a morning of coffee and conversation at Starbucks in Odessa.
PSO deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
The Starbucks is at 11930 State Road 54 in Odessa.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Baker House Tours
HOLIDAY — Baker House Tours (a cracker house built in 1882, with free admission) will be hosted by the Elfers Centennial Garden Club on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Centennial Library Branch, 5740 Moog Road. Holiday.
Order of Eastern Star Quarter Auction
NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey Order of Eastern Star is sponsoring a Quarter Auction on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5329 Sunset Road in New Port Richey.
Browsing starts at noon with the auction at 1 p.m. Lunch is available for those who want it.
Bring your quarters and a friend and have a good time. All proceeds will benefit Service Dog Project of Grand Chapter.
Jazz jam session
NEW PORT RICHEY — A jazz jam session is held from 7-10 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey.
Admission is free. Beverages are available for donations. The event is hosted by Mullins Music, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, call 727-841-4704.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Torah Law or Grace class
Torah Law or Grace is a 12-week study into the rich Hebraic foundations of the Jewish faith. From this vantage point, participants can begin to recover a proper understanding of the Torah, as God's teaching and instruction, the proper contextual history of Judaism and the early Church, and the changes that estranged early Christianity from its Hebrew heritage.
Class begins Monday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m., at Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Bible College, Hudson Campus, 12029 Majestic Blvd, Hudson. Call for registration at 727-233-2620.
Remembrance Love Walk
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Veteran Approved Network along with local Gold Star families are sponsoring a Remembrance Love Walk to honor the fallen and remember all loved ones that were lost and loved. The idea is to come together to talk about them, speak their names and keep their memories alive. The walk will be held at J.B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey, Saturday, Feb. 11, and starts at 9 a.m.
The walk is a total of 2.2 miles in acknowledgement of the loss of 22 veterans a day to suicide. Participants will walk out 1.1 miles and return 1.1 miles. The route will accommodate adaptive participants. Service dogs are welcome as well as other dogs on a leash.
Proceeds go to American Society for Suicide Prevention and Mission 22.
For more information, contact Steve Coker, vice president of veteran relations, at 813-466-8555 or stevecoker@TampaVANetwork.com.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of every month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive, off Sea Ranch Drive, west of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
For this meeting, doors open at 6 p.m., with a potluck meal at 6:30 p.m. Attendees should bring a dish to pass and table service.
The meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. with the Change of Watch and 8 Bells ceremonies.
The yacht club is made up of sailors, racers, cruisers and kayakers. Boat ownership is not required. Call 727-868-6365 and leave a message for information. Visit the website at www.myhbyc.com.
Hittin’ the Road for Hospice
Save the date for the 11th annual Hittin’ the Road for Hospice, a motorcycle poker run to raise money for Gulfside Hospice, on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The annual fundraiser is set to take participating bikers on a scenic cruise through Pasco and Hernando counties. The event will begin at Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey and end at the Moose Lodge in Zephyrhills. Participants will stop at certain locations along the way to collect cards for their poker hands. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three poker hand winners.
Registration is open now for groups and single riders. Event details and registration can be found at www.HittinTheRoadForHospice.org. Riders who register before Feb. 3 will receive a free T-shirt, patch and door prize ticket. Additionally, the “Wings and Wheels Award” will be appointed to the top fundraising team at the event.
All event proceeds will benefit Gulfside Hospice and provide hospice care and resources for patients and families in Pasco County, regardless of their ability to pay. For vendor and sponsor information, contact Carla Armstrong, director of philanthropy, at 727-845-5707 or carla.armstrong@gulfside.org.
