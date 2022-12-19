New Port Richey man wins $15M scratch-off prize
The Florida Lottery has announced that Ryan Doddridge, 42, of New Port Richey, trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, claimed a $15 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH scratch-off game at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10.43 million.
The winning ticket was purchased from Publix, 33343 U.S. 19 N. in Palm Harbor. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Holiday man wins $1 million in 500X game
The Florida Lottery has announced that Martin Ellinger, 47, of Holiday, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Ellinger purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 7320 State Road 54 in New Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.
Holiday woman hits jackpot
The Florida Lottery has announced that Doreen Augustyn, 58, of Holiday claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state draw game, CASH4LIFE, in the drawing held on Aug. 20. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.
Augustyn purchased her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 3437 U.S. 19 in Holiday. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Unadopted angels still on tree
The Salvation Army still has a few “angels” yet to be adopted.
"Our donors, partners, and volunteers keep The Salvation Army Angel Tree program going year after year," said Maj. Bobby Jackson. “Your kindness ensures children have a present on Christmas morning, and parents don't have to choose between bills and toys. Angel tags that are not selected, gifts that are not returned, and gifts brought to us after the deadline are our 'unadopted angels.’”
To ensure that no child is left out, the Salvation Army provides gifts for unadopted angels. “Each angel tag on the tree represents a child or senior in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that specify gender and age. The gifts are used to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels,” Jackson said.
The Salvation Army's toy shop volunteers particularly enjoy selecting from these unassigned gifts to ensure all unadopted angels receive gifts.
For more information about adopting an angel or current volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army at 813-383-5620 or visit salvationarmyflorida.org/.
Zephyrhills photo competition open
The city of Zephyrhills and the Zephyrhills Community Redevelopment Agency are staging the "2023 Living in Zephyrhills Photo Competition."
This competition is open to photographers of all ages, both professional and amateur.
Images may depict any aspect of living in the city of Zephyrhills (i.e. architectural, historical landmarks, downtown events, sporting events, lifestyle, nature, etc.).
The deadline for submission is Monday, Jan. 16, by 3 p.m.
Email one photo, along with your first/last name and phone number, to the City of Zephyrhills Public Information Office: pio@ci.zephyrhills.fl.us.
Photos will be judged by a selection committee of city staffers.
Prize money will be awarded to first place ($300), second place ($200) and third place ($100).
Fire Rescue PIO receives designation
Pasco County Fire Rescue congratulates Public Information Officer Corey Dierdorff for recently achieving the highest certification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the PIO profession — Master Public Information Officer.
He graduated from the Emergency Management Institute MPIO program earlier this year after completing an intensive, three-course program. The program is made up of a series of classes that prepare PIOs for an expanded role in delivering information and using a strategic, whole-community approach.
“Corey’s experience, combined with his newfound knowledge from the MPIO course, will benefit the Pasco County community as we continue our efforts to keep the public safe and informed,” said Fire Rescue Chief Scott Cassin. “His approach to sharing our news is strengthening our relationships with the community and our media partners, and will bolster those relationships for years to come.”
Dierdorff has extensive experience in the public information realm, with time in TV news and six years as PIO for two Tampa Bay area fire departments.
“I’m humbled and honored to be part of this distinct group of dedicated professional public information officers,” he said.
Fashion show raises $43,000 for hospice
NEW PORT RICHEY — More than $43,000 was raised at the glamorous Candace Glewen Charity Fashion Show to benefit Gulfside Hospice and help provide patient care and bereavement support for the community.
“Gulfside remains a community-focused nonprofit hospice agency, offering the best quality and the most compassionate care, with the expert care from our team at Gulfside,” said Linda Ward, president and chief executive of Gulfside Healthcare Services. “This is only possible because of the generosity and support of the community, and those here with us today.”
The event was co-chaired by Marie Picone, Gulfside board member, and Judith Koutsos, owner of Spartan Manor. The event featured a vendor expo, lunch and the latest fashions from Dillard’s at the Shops of Wiregrass.
For more information about this event and other upcoming fundraising events at Gulfside, visit www.Gulfside.org or call 800-561-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.