NEW PORT RICHEY — A long list of development projects got approved at the June 21 Pasco County Commission meeting, and there was little public comment.
Even so, the county’s new rabbit sales ordinance drew the most response, much of it lamenting that it didn’t go far enough. Also, the county’s new manager was chosen.
A 218-acre tract near the northeastern corner of I-75 and State Road 52 got approval for a nearly 1.4 million-square-foot industrial building to be occupied by a “Primary Target Industry” that is confidential.
The project’s construction costs will be more than $200 million and it’s expected to create 2,400 new full-time jobs, agenda documents said.
The company requested $6.3 million in incentives, and cannot get the money unless it performs.
Clarke Hobby, representing the developer, called the project “exciting” and said it’s being designed for a major regional distribution center, and the building will be almost a half-mile wide.
“I’m glad to see this project coming forward,” Commissioner Ron Oakley said. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time.”
The project was approved 5-0.
County administrator
Mike Carballa has been chosen to be interim county administrator, and will replace Dan Biles when the latter’s job ends on Sept. 30.
Commissioners had considered a national search for an administrator, which is how they hired Biles, but decided that Carballa was a better choice because he was part of Biles’s team.
“I don’t think there’s a better person suited than Mike Carballa,” said Commissioner Jack Mariano. “I think he’s great for the job.”
Commissioner Mike Moore agreed. “I think he’d excel at this position,” Moore said.
Indeed, commissioners were so enthusiastic they almost accidentally fired Biles by making Carballa the administrator right away.
“Unless you’re trying to terminate Mr. Biles, you still have a contract with him until Oct. 1,” warned County Attorney Jeff Steinsnyder.
Carballa will be the interim administrator until Biles leaves, then have the job on Oct. 1. In the meantime, Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey will work with staff on an employment contract.
The motion carried 5-0.
Rabbit sales
Kurt Marsh, president of Suncoast Rabbit Rescue, commended the commission for its new ordinance regarding the sale of rabbits.
“Anything you can do to stop the constant flow of rabbits will help,” he said, but others who commented said the new rules don’t go far enough.
One woman drove from Indialantic on the state’s east coast, and others phoned in from far and wide to repeat the same arguments against people buying rabbits on impulse.
The ordinance adds rabbits to a prohibition on selling dogs and cats on public or private rights of way, at a flea market, a private parking lot or an open-air venue.
What was missing was a ban on retail sales, activists contended.
The commission voted 5-0 to approve the ordinance. After that vote, commissioners asked staff to bring them back an amendment that would also forbid retail sale.
Land approvals
The commission approved the following zoning amendments in the consent agenda:
• A master planned unit development for 380 single-family attached and detached units on 187.5 acres on the northwest corner of State Road 52 and Bellamy Brothers Boulevard.
• An MPUD for 740.2 acres in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of State Road 52 and Bellamy Brothers Boulevard for 1,200 single-family detached dwelling units, 600 multifamily units, 450,000 square feet of retail, and 200,000 square feet of light industrial/office uses.
• An MPUD for 130 single-family detached dwelling units and associated infrastructure on about 79.65 acres, located about 1,300 feet south of Lake Patience Road and 2,300 feet west of U.S. 41.
• An agricultural-residential district on 9.61 acres on the south side of Johnston Road, about three-quarters of a mile east of Bellamy Brothers Boulevard.
• A modification with conditions of the I-75 Logistics Center MPUD Master Planned Unit Development to allow the inclusion of 56.17 additional acres and increase the maximum industrial entitlements to 1,900,000 square feet on about 224.57 total acres.
• A change in zoning from an R-4 High Density Residential District to an I-1 Light Industrial Park District on the north and south side of Chapman Street, east of Pine Products Road and west of Bower Road, containing 0.92 acre.
Commented
