LAND O’LAKES — His name is Blaze, and he’s come down from Mississippi to steal your heart.
The frisky male is estimated to be about a year old, according to the staff at Pasco County Animal Services (https://www.pascocountyfl.net/408/Animal-Services), and he’s part of a group of about 50 dogs that came to Florida to escape Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the Gulf coast and hit Mississippi hard.
These dogs were ready to be adopted, said Mike Shumate, director of Animal Services, but the approaching storm changed plans.
The dogs came from the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport, Miss.
Shumate said it’s normal for shelters to move animals away before a hurricane hits.
“As the hurricane usually gets near, a lot of shelters are trying to get those animals out so that they can protect themselves and the dogs from the oncoming storm and also, after the storm, there’s going to be a surge of intakes for strays, abandons and so they need space; otherwise, they’d be phenomenally overcrowded.”
Animal Services had gotten a call from the Charleston Animal Society, which was networking with the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
“They had quite a few animals in their shelter and were trying to get some out,” Shumate said. “So, Charleston sent their vehicle and their team over there to get them, and they picked them up at about 1 o’clock in the morning on Sunday morning and drove straight across.”
Florida animal shelters do it, too.
“We always try to help each other out,” Shumate said.
The shelter had about 50 dogs from Mississippi, Shumate said. The Humane Society of Tampa came and got 15 dogs, and 35 stayed overnight. The crew from Mississippi was able to check into a hotel for the night so they could rest and relax before returning home.
They took 25 dogs back with them, he said.
Some animals might go to Jacksonville, Shumate added.
In an air-conditioned kennel, several other dogs were waiting for the next change in their lives. A few jumped up to greet the people who looked in at them, and a few just looked up but stayed where they were, waiting for someone to open up their door to a new friend.
If people want to adopt them, the dogs are going out to rescues, like the Suncoast Animal League (http://suncoastanimalleague.org/) and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (https://humanesocietytampa.org/).
