Jenks Ranch and Rescue is “where animals come to find a better life.”
For Christina Jenks, the 15-acre ranch she runs in north Pasco County with husband Eric and son Daniel is a lifelong dream.
“My goal from when I was a little girl was to one day have an animal rescue,” Christina said.
Surrounded by horses, cattle, an emu, baby goats, chickens, ducks, parrots, not to mention numerous cats and dogs, Christina and Eric look around and what they began building six years ago and are proud of what they’ve accomplished. They work with Pasco and neighboring Hernando animal control and law enforcement, taking in neglected and abused animals, returning them to health, training them and then adopting them out.
“I go in at night beat-tired but actually know I did something worthwhile that day, and that’s satisfying,” said Eric. “This work is very rewarding.”
The couple formed a nonprofit organization, and even though their rescue ranch costs more to run than it will ever bring in, they say it’s not about money.
“We’re here for the animals,” said Christina. “It’s also something that provides a service and helps the community.”
The couple’s website is www.jenksranchandrescue.org. They are always looking for volunteers and happy to receive donations.
The variety of animals the ranch takes in would mean adding many, many verses to “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.” One of their stars is Karen the chicken, so named for the “Karen” meme associated with obnoxious, entitled females. The ranch generally doesn’t take in wild animals beyond a squirrel or maybe a prairie dog.
“She wants what she wants,” said Eric, adding she doesn’t like to live outside and will jump on one’s shoulder like a pirate’s parrot.
There’s a pregnant chestnut mare named Elle, a cow that likes to hang out with the volunteers at the ranch and knows how to unlatch the gate to come and hang out with them. Several baby goats just arrived, and another newbie is Daly Llama, a baby llama with its mother. The baby got surgery on its deformed leg and is recovering now. The $2,500 surgery bill was paid for through fundraising campaign the Jenks’ began recently.
There’s a horse trainer who comes by regularly to get the several horses at the ranch ready for adoption. There’s a vet who stops in every two weeks for checkups and treatment procedures if needed.
Christina said the goal is to find homes for all the animals, but the reality is that some may never be adoptable.
“Some are very traumatized and damaged they may not fully recover,” she said. “For those they stay as long as they need to, and that could be for the rest of their lives.”
But most of the animals they take in do recover their mental and physical health and go on to better lives at new homes.
“You can see in their eyes when they come in just how damaged they are, but over time you can see them respond and begin to trust people; they get better.”
Christina said adopters must apply and there are several restrictions they must agree to. There must be a promise to keep and care for the adopted animal, and they cannot be bred or sold.
“We follow up to see how they’re doing,” Christina said. “That’s part of the agreement.”
