Professionals working with the senior population on the Gulf Coast may want to consider joining the Pasco Aging Network, an association designed to connect and share resources within its membership.
The group is looking to grow its membership, which further benefits the community as networking opportunities create an awareness of the needs of the elder population in Pasco. During monthly meetings and events, attendees can learn from one another about what services are available.
Membership dues are $50 per year, and a monthly, professional networking breakfast and educational program is included.
PAN is affiliated with the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. and right now the network is offering nonprofits and governmental groups an opportunity to apply for its annual grant program. There’s a limited time to apply for the grant, as the deadline has been extended to July 31.
In May, PAN hosted an annual fundraising event to benefit its grant program. The 2023 “Boots and Bling” has been scheduled for May 13 at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity.
“It’s a really fun networking event as well as fundraiser,” said Katie Levinson, PAN president. “After the three-year hiatus, we exceeded our fundraising goals this year.”
In the past, Levinson said nonprofits have been able to help low-income apartment complexes with purchasing shopping baskets because its residents couldn’t drive to the grocery store. CARES senior center is a regular beneficiary from PAN and funds help seniors who need special testing such as early cancer detections and screenings, but they don’t have the money for it. Other organizations that have benefited have also been able to provide medical equipment to seniors who needed it.
It’s not just nonprofits who have gained assistance from PAN’s grants but the members who attend meetings. Levinson shared how she’s heard from a member belonging to Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions who had a client in need of a walker and connected with another member from Disability Achievement Center who could meet the need. In return, from Pathfinders, when someone passes away and the family is downsizing, Pathfinders provides that donated medical equipment to the Disability Achievement Center so it can be refurbished.
In her own experience as a senior living consultant, Levinson said she’s gotten many questions over the years and, through her networking, has been able to look to other professionals for answers.
“Part of the collaboration that we have in this group is the education process; what is out there and what is available,” Levinson said. “You’re educating others within the industry that might not be aware of all the services that are out there.”
PAN meets at 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at different locations within West Pasco. To learn more about PAN, visit www.pascoagingnetwork.org.
