A Pasco County Sheriff's deputy, in car at left, tells two panhandlers that they must leave the median where they were collecting money in Land O' Lakes. The County Commission approved an ordinance Feb. 22 that makes it "unlawful for any person to engage in any physical interaction between a pedestrian and an occupant of a motor vehicle." Drivers who interact with pedestrians on the road, such as those who drop a few dollars in their hands, will also be in violation.