NEW PORT RICHEY — The city celebrated the grand opening of its newest parking garage behind Keiser University on Aug. 24.
The garage will offer free parking to visitors and has 350 parking stalls, as well as disability parking spaces near elevators on all levels. There will be eight charging stations provided for electric vehicles. The garage can be found on the corner of U.S. 19 and Main Street.
Debbie Manns, New Port Richey city manager, said the total cost to build the garage was $6.5 million. The city entered an agreement with Keiser University to build the garage on its property to reduce the amount of surface parking and density.
Keiser University will open its New Port Richey campus for the fall semester and expects to see up to 1,000 students enrolled, plus 100 staff. The parking garage will be a great benefit to the community, which has already seen a busy downtown during holidays and special events.
Manns added that the city has purchased an eight-seated golf cart to transport people from the garage to downtown.
