BROOKSVILLE — A group of parents spoke out about their concerns for their children’s safety during public comments at the April 13 and April 27 Hernando Board of County Commissioners meetings.
Several parents who have children showing steer at the Hernando County Fairgrounds discussed what they called dangerous conditions at the venue. Parents were angered that their children were left in standing water under a barn, a potential lightning hazard, at the fairgrounds during weekend storms in early April.
Hernando County Fairgrounds owner Richard Klimas was not present at either meeting. Klimas told Hernando Today he plans to attend the May 11 board meeting to address these concerns as well as be able to provide documentation.
“There’s a lot of things that were said that I don’t know where they got their facts,” Klimas said. “We’re going to try and set the record straight. It’s really sad to see how grown people act. If they were so concerned about these things, how come they never came and offered any help? It’s easy for people to point fingers. Most of us are volunteers, there’s accusations that I’m getting rich but that’s far from the truth.”
Donnie Arnold, a Hernando County resident and parent of a 4-H member, spoke out about the conditions he’d seen at the fairgrounds on April 27.
“This has been going on for years,” Arnold said. “They don’t stand behind the kids. We’ve had multiple families move out of the county. My son and my two adopted kids, they’re not going to show here. I’ll go to Citrus, Sumter, I’ll find a way to do it. When I was young, 4-H was awesome. The fair was awesome. We all looked forward to it. We showed animals and we had fun. This used to be one of the biggest horse arenas in Florida. I used to put shoes back on horses and made a lot of income on that. Well, they let everything go in decline. We could have so much more in this county.”
Arnold presented a series of pictures during the April 13 meeting that he said demonstrated the poor conditions of the fairground. Among these pictures were images of rotting beams and support beams, holes in the roof, and horse stalls that are no longer in use. He added that his son and several other children were in the steer barn with several inches of standing water during an electrical storm.
“A lot of parents don’t want to come up here because of repercussions to their kids,” Arnold said. “There’s a lot of underhanded dealings going on and I keep hearing they’re going to check their books and audit them. When you can do your own books, you’re able to hide everything.”
In a phone call to Hernando Today, Klimas stated that no one has asked to see any records and welcomes those concerned parents to come look at his books.
“It’s all there,” Klimas said.
Kelly Arnold addressed what she said was the unfairness of the agricultural representative refusing to hand out awards to children that they earned in last year’s fair. Melissa Simmons, another parent, urged the Board of Commissioners to stand up to the fairgrounds owner.
“These kids are supposed to be the highlight, and they are pretty much under the radar,” Simmons said. “They don’t get any attention. We had to reach out to the newspaper to highlight that the livestock showing was even going on.”
Jesse Arnold, a youth who exhibits steers, added on April 13, “The barn is embarrassing. I don’t feel safe, especially with the lightning storm because this has happened twice.”
Arnolds said 6% of the profits from auction sales are taken for marketing and advertising for the fair. “There was almost no advertising ever,” he said.
County Board Chairman John Allocco noted that the fairgrounds are not a county facility.
“Just because something says ‘county’ on it doesn’t necessarily mean it is (the) county,” Allocco said. “We’re going to make sure that we get this information to where it needs to be, which is at the city right now. There are people who are in positions who should be investigating this who aren’t or are delaying their reports. There should be fire marshals looking at this, there should be building officials looking at this in the city. It is not a county facility.”
In response to the prodding of the commissioners, the Brooksville City Council sent an inspector to the fairgrounds April 19. A letter to the fairgrounds requests that eight poles be replaced, according to Commissioner Jeff Holcomb. Klimas said that the city council inspection deemed the fairgrounds as adequate and that permits are currently being drawn up to fix those issues.
Holcomb expressed anger at what he said was the neglect being shown at the fairgrounds at the April 13 and April 27 meetings. Holcomb said he has viewed neighboring counties’ fairgrounds online and was impressed by how good they looked. He said that the county has given the fairgrounds $85,000 in the past 10 years, and wondered what it has been used for.
“Here’s what their application (says) when they applied for $450,000 from the (Agriculture) department,” Holcomb said. “They said their primary objective is ‘to promote local agricultural, promote a place where local youth of the county can proudly bring their animals, plants, homemade canned goods, baked goods, cooking ... to be judged for premiums. We also provide the infrastructure to house, promote a successful show sale of the youth and livestock project.’
“So they know that’s what they’re supposed to be doing. They recognize that when they want money from the government, but they’re going to give them holes in the roof and supports that are about to fall apart? I’ve talked to other groups outside the county, they have nothing good to say about this organization.”
County Attorney Garth Coller said the county has “no role whatsoever in the fair and the running of the fair.” He added, “I do believe, Mr. Holcomb, that the document you read about what they have said what they would do for that money, the fact that they have not done it may lead to fraud, and you may want to make sure that gets brought up.”
Klimas said he has spent almost two years writing a proposal for a grant to build a new barn, but funding was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were in line to get it,” Klimas said. “No one’s been mentioning we’ve been shut down a year either, no income for a whole year, but I’ve still been there looking. I couldn’t get PPP money, or EIDL money or CARES money. I’ve been there working to make sure the place is somewhat together until we started getting revenue.”
The acronyms refer to federal funding programs launched to combat the economic effect of the pandemic.
The Hernando Board of County Commissioners will resume discussions of the fairground at its May 11 regular meeting.
