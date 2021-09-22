NEW PORT RICHEY — Helping a good cause has never felt so good — or so spooky! Paranormal Kicks Cancer LLC is raising awareness for childhood cancer and raising money to help a local family with medical bills.
Paranormal investigators Chris Gostkowski and Alexandra Wilkinson are inviting the public to join them for a haunting weekend at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey, from Friday, Sept. 24, beginning at 7 p.m. for a full investigation and continuing for a full day of activities on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m.
The weekend will feature special guests Scott Tepperman from “Ghost Hunters International” and Bigfoot expert Robert Robinson. Tickets are on sale for $75 and covers admission for the entire weekend.
“Our favorite part about these events is helping kids and bringing the community together,” Gostkowski said. “The goal is to try to get people to realize what the gold ribbon means for child cancer awareness because everyone knows about the pink ribbon.”
Friday evening will mostly feature a meet and greet with the guest speakers and a paranormal investigation where guests will split off into groups. On Saturday, a full day of activities has been arranged to last well into the night and into Sunday morning. Additionally, the Marchesano family will be speaking about their journey with their 5-year-old son, Gage, who has leukemia.
Paranormal Kicks Cancer is a branch of Paranormal Research Organization of Florida, which is well known for its ghost tours around New Port Richey. The couple also investigate establishments across Florida and the country. During the past few years, the nonprofit has granted wishes for children and youth, from donating service dogs to paying for trips. One young boy wanted to visit St. Augustine and stay at the St. George Inn, which the inn ended up sponsoring the stay for him and the nonprofit gave spending money for the family.
“We all know the kids are hurting and the kids need help, but a lot of people miss the fact that the families, the parents have jobs and they can’t afford certain things or to stay with the kid in the hospital,” Gostkowski said. “What impact does a gift card to fill up their tank have? Talking to the families, that’s what you realize is that, yes, the kids need it but when mom and dad have jobs and have to switch parents visiting the kid, it’s hard for the families. Our goal is to keep the families together.”
Paranormal Kicks Cancer also donates a portion of its proceeds to haunted historical sites to help keep local businesses running. PROOF has visited Richey Suncoast Theatre to check out hauntings before, and says it has indeed gotten proof of an active spirit inside.
To purchase tickets, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com/now-playing or search for Paranormal Kicks Cancer LLC’s Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.