BROOKSVILLE — Khannia Thomas watched the parade marchers, marching bands and the trucks roll past as two of her sons stayed close to their mother.
She has lived in Brooksville for two years and loves the community, she said. Her older sons go to Hernando High School. The two boys with her were Khalim, 6, and Zakhriyah, 3.
“It was great,” she said, “Very diverse.”
Along the parade route, the people who came out to watch talked about what needs to be accomplished in America, and how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would feel about America and race relations in 2022.
“I think that we’ve made great strides, but we still have a long way to go,” Thomas said.
She’s had “the talk” with her 16-year-old son, who drives and has learned how to speak to the police if he’s pulled over, she said.
The parade that started at Hernando High School in the morning on Jan. 17 began and ended with high spirits, and that mood continued during the trip around the winding streets of Brooksville.
What began as a cold, blustery morning turned into a sunny but still cool day as parade groups tossed candy and beads to people who came out to watch.
John and Michelle Coleman sat at the side of the road, bundled up against the cold, and enjoyed the passing crowd. “We came out to support the community. Our daughter’s in the band,” John Coleman said, “so we’re out supporting them, too.”
It’s important that the students like their 16-year-old daughter remember the life of King, he said, and support the community.
What would King think of today’s situation? “I think he would think that we still have a ways to go,” John Coleman said. “But we’re better off now than we were then. But there’s still stuff to take care of.”
King would be happy about the changes that have been made, but not happy that progress has been so slow. “It’s not as fast as it could have been,” he said.
“I think it’s great,” said Michelle Coleman. “I love this community and seeing everybody tied together to do these events, I think it’s great.”
Many who work in education say the youth will inherit the world the adults are creating now, and with so much unrest it’s important to understand how the kids in high school see what’s happening around them.
Elijah Barfield, 16, a student at Hernando High, said that as a white youth he sometimes has to deal with verbal criticism from black students, but he said he mostly ignores it.
Kylie Jerome, 18, said she graduated from Hernando High and is planning to join the Army, but “not yet.” Her sister was in the parade, she said.
Can her generation do a better job on civil rights and race relations?
“Hopefully, in our own way,” Jerome said.
Daniel Lynds, 15, a sophomore at Hernando High, says people talk about being non-violent but then go out and set fires and break into buildings at protests.
“That’s not peaceful protest,” he said. “That just makes matters worse. They’re frustrated and angry, and they’re just stupid about it.”
Barfield says he has to deal with some of the anger. “I have a couple of friends in my first period that yell at us for no reason because of their ancestors having been slaves,” he said. “But they’re yelling at us because they think we’re part of the problem, even though they’re the ones that are attacking us.”
How does he react to that?
“I just ignore them,” he said. “I shrug it off.”
Chelo Alonzo was in the parade with his wife, Cristina, and the staff of his real estate team. He and his staff members said their diversity made them strong and successful, and that’s the lesson they want to pass along.
“This is for giving back to the community,” Chelo Alonzo said. “Letting everyone know what Martin Luther King means to the world.”
Cristina Alonzo said the big thing is that we’re all one human race.
“We’ve come a long way, but we definitely have a long way to go,” Cristina Alonzo said.
The younger generation is having to educate the older generations on the new ways, she added.
Cheria Randolph of the Lambda Theta Sigma sorority chapter said that they are founded on the principles of education. “We believe in this march; we believe in Martin Luther King,” she said.
King would be disturbed about what’s going on today, said Dr. Tanisha Woolfolk. “He’d be disappointed in the way our country is now, he’d be disappointed in the social injustices. He’d be disappointed in the educational gaps, and he’d be disappointed in the health disparities amongst people of color,” she said.
The parade is an effort so show unity, she said
With such strong division in America, she said, there are some people who may not be reachable, Woolfolk said. “But we can reach the children so when they grow up, they understand the importance of equity, they understand the importance of real relationships, and not to judge a person by the color of their skin.”
Adults have to model the positive behavior if they want the children to have a better future.
Asked if she had anything to add, she said, “We are pleased to be walking in the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
