BROOKSVILLE — Courtland, 4, was dancing around and playing a harmonica on Jan. 16.
At other spots in the parking lot of the Hernando High School football stadium, high school, marching bands were gathering, assembling their instruments and tuning up, while the energetic little girl played and danced to her own tune.
The morning chill didn’t have much effect on the cheer as people got ready to march through Brooksville in celebration of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Vehicles with inspirational photos and quotations from King and other leaders were sprinkled among the marchers. On the side of the road, spectators watched and kids tried to grab candy and beads tossed from some vehicles.
“We are out here to celebrate MLK, Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Darlene Williams, the secretary of the MLK Committee. “It is a great turnout. We can always go bigger because we dream big, which is the theme this year: ‘Dream Big.’ Anything is possible.”
Williams said that if he were alive, King would be happy to see people united and keeping the dream alive.
He’d be disappointed, she said, about how some politicians are working to exploit divisions in American society.
“That’s not what he stood for,” Williams said. “That’s not what he promoted.”
Eric Riggins Sr., the coach of the Hernando County Hawks football team, was there with a large group of players from the team.
“I believe his message has a lot of meaning,” Riggins said of King. “He stood for something that was right and that I think he gave his life for.”
King is the reason for a lot of good things, Riggins said, like ending racial segregation, but he’d be frustrated at a lot of the “foolishness” that’s going on politically.
Sometimes progress falters, he said, but you just have to keep on getting up and going on.
Noah, 5, seemed more interested in the candy and was having fun, he said.
Olivia, 4, also was having a good time retrieving candy and beads.
Jasmine Smith, of Brooksville, watched the parade pass by.
“I like it. It’s nice watching everyone passing by,” she said as a high school band’s drum corps kept up the beat.
She said she thought King would be proud to see people together and celebrating unity.
“I think it would be a proud moment for him,” she said.
There’s been a lot of separation with that’s been going on in the country, but even so, “It’s a lot better than it used to be,” she said.
The young people are the hope of the future, she said.
“A lot of times, everything is passed on to generations,” she said. “I think the younger will be what changes everything.”
Jamin, 12, goes to Parrott Middle School, said he knows who King was, and that things will be better for him when he grows up.
“Don’t lose hope,” Williams of the MLK Committee said. “Keep the dream alive.”
