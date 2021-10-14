BROOKSVILLE — Zach Bringold hasn’t been in Spring Hill that long, but the recent arrival from Denver said he’d heard of Papa Joe’s 40th annual Pasta Fest on Oct. 5, and wanted to get a taste of what the restaurant has to offer — and help the community.
“We just thought we’d give some donations and have a good time,” he said. “Try something new.”
His father, Mark Bringold, came down to visit for his birthday, Zach Bringold said.
His vehicle was one of many that took the drive on Cortez Boulevard to the restaurant east of I-75 for its 40th anniversary celebration.
This year, proceeds benefited The Arc Nature Coast and A New Generation.
Nancy Stubbs of The Arc Nature Coast said the organization helps people with developmental disabilities and their families.
There had been several cars coming through to pick up food and enter a contest to win a six-night getaway on Anna Maria Island. According to Mark Berry of The ARC Nature Coast, the event raised about $18,000, which will be split evenly between the nonprofits.
There was a lull just before lunchtime and soon business began to pick up.
Cheryl Bennett of A New Generation was working to sell tickets across the way from The Arc.
“Our goal is to get optimal help and prevention, pregnancy decisions and education” for women, she said, and help them make the right decisions for pregnancy and health.
“It’s very special to be chosen as one of the recipients,” she said of being one of the nonprofits to benefit from Papa Joe’s anniversary festival. “He’s been a supporter over the years, and we’re very grateful for that.”
Inside the restaurant’s entrance area, owner Joe Giarratana said he was very happy with the turnout. COVID has affected his business, as it has affected so many others, and the restaurant is open for limited dine-in.
In fact, he said, the drive-through process instituted for this year might be a model for future events because it was proving to be very efficient. Cars entering the parking lot were directed to the back by volunteers and barriers. They placed orders and then drove around the back to pay at one site, then take delivery of their food further down the line.
The anniversary event is to help the community, Joe Giarratana said.
“To give awareness to the community about the services they offer there,” he said. “It’s a win-win situation.”
Last year, there were 2,100 orders, and they were hoping to do the same on Tuesday.
Joe and his wife, Donna, have been in the same area for 40 years, and have seen a lot of changes. It was a struggle in the early 1980s with the recession, Donna said, and at one point the restaurant burned to the ground.
But they kept their faith, she said. They opened in a strip mall in one spot, then expanded into the other spots as other businesses left, cutting through walls to expand their facility, until now they have the entire building.
Customers would come up from Dade City back then, Donna said, because there were no Italian places there. The inevitable growth in Florida means that now people might have more choices in Dade City, but they take the drive from Spring Hill and Brooksville.
Outside, Wendy Cisek, a neighborhood resident, walked up to pay for an order.
“Papa Joe and Momma Donna are awesome,” she said as she walked away to pick it up.
A few minutes later, Martin and Shirley Radcliffe drove up to pay for and collect their order.
“It’s a wonderful outreach to the community,” Martin Radcliffe said.
“We come out every year and we know the owners,” Shirley Radcliffe said.
