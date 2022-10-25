NEW PORT RICHEY — It will keep your take-out coffee hot while keeping the outside cool enough that you don’t need a “sleeve” to protect your hands. It keeps the burger grease from leaking onto your shirt. Styrofoam, also known as polystyrene foam, has long been the container of choice for containing food-on-the-go.
If the New Port Richey Environmental Committee has its way, that won’t be the case at public events sponsored by the city in the future.
As part of its annual report, presented to the City Council at its Oct. 18 meeting, the committee recommended prohibiting the spongy white food and drink containers at city-sponsored events.
Because despite its convenience, Styrofoam, the committee said, “is harmful to the environment, a significant source of litter, and cannot be processed through recycling facilities in Pasco County.”
Eating food from Styrofoam containers is generally considered safe (as long as, according to some studies, the food is not heated while in the container). But the way it is made, and the fact that it does not degrade naturally or by any processes currently in use, or even known, means its use as the default container of choice for food and drinks presents environmental hazards at both the creation stage (polystyrene foam is a petroleum-based product) and at the end stage (the garbage doesn’t go away).
The committee noted in its report: “Whatever one pays for these products, there is an externality, a hidden cost, of using any amount of Styrofoam or polystyrene. The manufacturing process, distribution, and after-use effects of these materials are each (and all together) unsustainable, harmful to humans, damaging to ecosystems, and culturally unappealing.”
The committee stated in its report that it is not asking for a citywide ban of Styrofoam containers, but only that they are not allowed at city-sponsored events. Using other, more earth-friendly materials is better for everyone, it said, and in fact has been used successfully at prior events.
“This is not a proposal to prohibit businesses or residents from using Polystyrene on their premises — although doing so will be a benefit to us all. Our proposal is focused only on city approved events and aims to reduce non-recyclable materials from the waste-stream and the natural environment by prohibiting a product that is both unnecessary and toxic — the elimination of which will have an immediate impact on the most problematic of all the non-recyclable single-use plastics.”
It noted that two Florida counties, Orange and Seminole, as well as 16 cities in the state have banned the use of polystyrene on public property, and recommended the council look at those ordinances to see how one could work in Pasco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.