Palm Harbor firefighters save baby birds

PALM HARBOR – A routine check of a Palm Harbor Fire Rescue fire boat Monday resulted in the discovery and rescue of two baby birds.
According to a PHFR press release, three firefighters were checking Fire Boat 68 when they found the birds in distress. One baby bird was caught in the lift motor area and the other was found on a piling in the water.
After rescuing the birds, the firefighters contacted the Suncoast Animal League for assistance. The Palm Harbor-based nonprofit animal rescue agency referred the firefighters to Birds in Helping Hands, a nonprofit based in Seminole.
Members with Birds in Helping hands arrived at Home Port Marina and transported the baby birds to their Seminole facility for care.
