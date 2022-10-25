NEW PORT RICHEY — “Sometimes the only time kids eat is at school,” said Mel Edwards. “On the weekends, they have nothing.”
Keeping those children fed when school is not in session is what brought Edwards, a New Port Richey resident, to staff the First Aid/Lost and Found/T-shirt sale booth at Pack the Park for Pack-a-Sack, a fundraising fair at Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey on Oct. 15.
Pack-a-Sack, a program run by the social service organization One Community Now, provides 1,400 children in 36 schools in west and central Pasco County with backpacks filled with shelf-stable, child-friendly foods that do not need to be cooked, every Friday so that they have something to eat over the weekend.
“Weekend feeding programs exist all over the country; we started Pack-a-Sack in 2011,” said Patti Templeton, executive director of One Community Now.
“Our program is a little different because we have community partners,” she said. Under this program, churches and other organizations adopt a school and commit to providing sacks for all the children at that school. Currently there are 22 community partners, some of which provide for more than one school. That entails both a monetary commitment — currently, partners provide half of the $6 per child cost of a pack while One Community Now kicks in the other half — as well as packing the food and delivering it to the school. That can mean volunteers stocking up to 200 backpacks on a Friday morning.
“It does take a village to get the stuff, pack the bags,” said Edwards. Her mother packs sacks for a program in St. Petersburg, she said, and then, when her wife became involved with One Community Now, this program seemed the logical place to lend her time and talents. So she was happy to spend from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday setting up, operating, and dismantling her busy booth.
Templeton said the involvement of community organizations goes beyond providing the food — it creates a relationship of mutual trust between donors and schools. Organizations can work with school social workers and others to meet other needs, and families feel comfortable reaching out to One Community Now — which also has programs to help with housing, bills, finding jobs and more — if they are in crisis.
While the exact number of children needing weekend food packages can vary as families move, gain or lose jobs, or families expand or contract, the fact of food insecurity among children remains constant. According to 2019, pre-COVID data compiled by Florida Heath charts, at that time 16.6% of children younger than 18 in Pasco County faced food insecurity, which it defines as “a lack of available financial resources for food at the household level.” According to Feeding America, lack of access to adequate supplies of healthy food has adverse effects on children’s physical and mental development, behavioral issues, school performance and more.
Templeton said that when school is not in session, One Community Now still makes an effort to see that children are fed. For example, she said, this summer the program provided sacks to all qualifying children who attended summer school, and also delivered to 56 families whose children were in need but who were not in summer sessions.
She said children don’t feel stigmatized by receiving their packs at school, but instead, they “are no longer anxious about food. They know that this is their food, just for them, not for their families. It’s just theirs.”
As of Oct. 17, Pack the Park raised $176,000 for the Pack-a-Sack program, but Templeton said that amount will likely increase as many vendors who sell at the fair traditionally voluntarily donate a percentage of their proceeds from the event. Those who were there but didn’t come with cash, or weren’t there but would like to contribute, can donate at feedingpascokids.org/donate.asp.
