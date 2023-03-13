WESLEY CHAPEL — If you’re looking to elevate your restaurant game to impress your date, spend quality time with family and friends, or hang out with coworkers after clocking out, The Living Room in Wesley Chapel is the spot to try.
In the fall, Christina and Zack Feinstein opened a second location of The Living Room brand at The Shoppes at Wiregrass, 2001 Piazza Ave., Suite 100. Diners have been familiarizing themselves with the menu since its opening in October, and a few months later, the owners are seeing some of the same faces return to the food they’re loving.
“We call it a New American restaurant with global cuisine,” said Christina Feinstein, co-owner along with her husband. “It’s a fusion of Italian, Spanish, Asian … all kinds of cuisine. We’re a very approachable brand, you’ll still see burgers on the menu.”
Whether diners have a craving for gnocchi, osso bucco or steak, the menu has a large flavor profile. According to Feinstein, some of The Living Room’s popular dishes includes the porcini mushroom burger, fresh shrimp Garganelli pasta, and surprisingly, the black and blue nachos.
“One of the items that has been tried and true to The Living Room brand has been our nachos,” Feinstein said. “I know it sounds very typical, but our nachos are reflective of the brand, being it’s a very out-of-the-box and untraditional nachos that has stuck on the menu through the years. It’s a black and blue gorgonzola fondue with blackened chicken and bacon. It’s incredible and people always come back to it.”
Feinstein said diners also enjoy The Living Room’s craft cocktails, like the Humidor, a smoked margarita, and the Dragonwater mojito, which Feinstein said is popular and beautiful to look at.
Musicians tie the atmosphere together with its smooth jazz, and artists perform each weekend. The Feinsteins want to bring as much culture to The Living Room as possible. Being in a mall, Feinstein said it can be hard to stand out but once diners come in and experience the restaurant for themselves, they will be transported to a different kind of vibe.
“Depending on where you’re sitting, it can look like a different restaurant in pictures,” Feinstein said. “Our dining area gives you a warm, vintage, old-time vibe and having jazz music helps elevate the experience.”
With Wiregrass growing in its population, the Feinsteins said they found that the demographics were what they were aiming for when bringing The Living Room to Wesley Chapel. The Feinsteins manage the original location in Dunedin, where they acquired the brand from a retired couple who had bought the restaurant for their daughter.
Feinstein said they saw it as an opportunity to make the brand something that could be unique and fun. With a name like The Living Room, it felt cool and approachable. There was some rebranding of the restaurant to turn it into the model diners can visit now, but the main message the Feinsteins want diners to feel is that it’s like coming home.
“When you go to Wiregrass, you can see a welcome mat, when you walk up to the hostess stand it says welcome home, and our servers will welcome everyone home at the table,” Feinstein said.
Both owners have a background in the restaurant business, having met at Burger King corporate headquarters in Miami. Feinstein has an MBA in global management while her husband has a bachelor’s degree in hospitality. Their goal was to own a restaurant, which they were able to with The Black Pearl. They were able to take over The Living Room approximately nine years ago.
The restaurant offers 50% off all food and drinks Monday night from 6-10 p.m. for all nurses, police, firefighters, teachers, bartenders, and servers. Proof of ID must be shown when ordering.
For more information, visit www.tlr.restaurant.
