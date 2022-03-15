BROOKSVILLE — The impending demolition of a house on South Brooksville Avenue has the property’s owners and historic preservation advocates at odds.
The original part of the home was built in the 1840s, and some say it’s the oldest home in Hernando County. However, city officials say that might not be true.
Chris Rhodes, who lives down the block from the home in question, said the city needs to take responsibility for the house and protect it from demolition. He appeared on a news report on Spectrum Bay News 9 recently, saying he reached out to the owners, who said they were going ahead with their plans.
It sat there for 30 years in dilapidated condition, he said. “Of course it’s going to rot.”
Lisa Brady Hypes, the daughter of owner and retired dentist Dr. Ernest Brady, said news coverage surrounding the house has been one-sided. The family owns other property in the area and wants to use the land as a parking lot for their other businesses. They have tried through the years to get Brooksville Main Street and the Hernando Historical Museum Association interested in the house, but they could not agree to a deal.
“Obviously, our first choice for the house was to have it donated and preserved,” she said. “But it didn’t work out.”
The house, which the Bradys bought in 1997, is in very bad condition. There was an original part to it that was built around the 1840s, and it had been added to since. The additions have been taken down, Hypes said, and even if there was a place nearby where the rest of the house could be moved, it might not survive the trip.
She said she’s very frustrated. Items that she removed from the house to take home were stolen from the site, and she said she believes that in the past people have been trespassing on the property and going into the house. She filed a police report on the thefts.
A recent visit revealed “no trespassing” signs and other warnings on the property.
“A lot of people are saying it’s the oldest home in Hernando County,” Rhodes said, but city officials said that might not be true.
Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street said she was saddened to see the house being demolished.
“We love our downtown history and are daily adding to our knowledge of it. Just last week someone brought us photos that included a baby photo taken by AA Haskell, the photographer that had his studio in the Garrison House in the early 1900s,” she said in an email. “We are heartbroken to see the loss of the house and are now even more fervently committed to saving what we still have.”
A comment on a website called “Voice of Brooksville” (www.voiceofbrooksville.com) accused the Bradys of “demolition by neglect,” saying they should have been “caretakers” of the building, and said that while owners of property and homes have property rights, residents of the community need to have a say in what happens to historic properties.
Other comments were in a similar vein.
The city has a Historic Preservation Board, but it has no members.
A permit was pulled for the demolition, and there’s nothing the city can do to stop it, a city government source said.
At the March 7 city council meeting, resident Joann Peck said the building was being torn down with “no process.”
“If we don’t get out ahead, we will lose historic buildings,” she said.
Of more concern, she added, is that people from outside the community could buy historic homes and not restore or renovate them properly.
With a historic designation, they would only be told what to do if they try to change the building or tear it down; otherwise, she said, they would get free advice and help on how to maintain the building and its integrity.
Family bought building for parking
“Way back before 1997, the reason the property was purchased was for parking,” Hypes said.
Her parents have a letter confirming that they wanted to donate the house to a historical society, and the parents would keep the property for the parking lot.
“The historical society, at that time, agreed to do so, and I have that in writing,” she said.
“They did back out because they could not come up with their end of the deal, which was basically to either take pledges or donations, or whatever, to come up with resources to relocate the structure, only, to a place of their choosing, and apply for a grant to restore it.”
Since 1997, she added, the offer has always been on the table.
Patients of her father wanted to have it restored.
“It was my idea to get Main Street in Brooksville to relocate the house, but they also fell through with their end,” Hypes said. “The deal was they had to have an attorney, and we had gone through this for all those years, and nobody ever took the house.”
The family has other businesses around the parking, and parking is needed.
“We just want to make more parking,” she said. “Although there is some public parking at the water tower and there is some there next to Sasser, they don’t let us use that. That’s their private parking lot.”
Her family does want to preserve old houses, Hypes said. Her plan is to salvage what can be salvaged from the house, such as the beams, and have the parts used to build a house or cottage, possibly at Lake Lindsey.
The house at present is in “precarious” shape.
“Termites have really, really done a number on it over the years,” Hypes said. “So I really don’t know.”
