HOLIDAY — West Pasco library patrons can explore one new-look facility just as another nearby location undergoes a makeover of its own.
Centennial Park Library, 5740 Moog Road, reopened to visitors on Monday, May 24, two days after the South Holiday Branch Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, temporarily closed its doors.
Funding for the facility renovations and updates comes from a general obligation bond passed by Pasco County voters in 2018. The Pasco County library system, known as the Pasco County Library Cooperative, consists of seven branches and a cooperative partner library in Zephyrhills. That number will grow to eight branches when the Starkey Ranch Theatre, Library and Cultural Center opens this summer.
Public discussions and workshops held over the past two years crafted how the libraries would be reimagined.
A press release from Pasco County media relations describes the work at the South Holiday Branch Library as a top-to-bottom renovation, including new furnishings, floors, ceilings and a new makerspace. Renovations to Centennial Park Library were similarly extensive and included a new parking lot, landscaping and an electronic sign.
“The community’s definitely excited about it,” said Bob Harrison, Pasco County Library System Program Manager. “Probably the coolest thing is their makerspace.”
The addition of makerspaces is new to both Holiday branches but not the Pasco library system. The concept of makerspaces is somewhat modern and they are not limited to libraries. As their name suggests, makerspaces are designated areas where people can, well, make stuff.
Five Pasco County libraries operate makerspaces and each has its own, unique focus. The Foundry at the Land O’ Lakes Library consists of a wood shop, sewing machines and computers for coding and game creation. Studio H at the Hudson Library allows users to record music, learn instruments or create a podcast in the multimedia studio. Centennial Park Library debuted The Loft, a space devoted to studio arts like painting and crafts.
According to an email from Harrison, the makerspace concept for the reopened South Holiday Branch Library will be a little different. “While there is not a makerspace per se, there is a new covered, outdoor space,” he wrote. “It is an inviting, multi-use space that can be used for story times, maker activities, lectures, etc.”
The South Holiday Branch Library renovation project is expected to take about a year, with the facility reopening in mid-2022 and giving West Pasco two updated facilities.
“It’s going to make quite an impact to the Holiday area,” Harrison said. “We can’t wait to have two fully remodeled branches to serve that area and I know the community is just as anxious to get in there as we are.”
He added that the next library slated for remodeling is the Hugh Embry Library in downtown Dade City.
More information on the library system’s makerspaces can be found at www.PascoLibraries.org/Services/Makerspaces/.
NPR Public Library Get Local summer challenge
The New Port Richey Public Library will begin hosting its Get Local Challenge from June 1 through July 30 that promotes education and entertainment during the summer months.
Registration is open and individuals may get involved by picking up a paper form at the downtown library, joining digitally via the Beanstack app or going to www.NPRlibrary.beanstack.org.
According to a press release from the library, this summer’s theme encourages participants to not only explore their imaginations with reading but to explore their communities, as well. The Get Local Challenge is available for all ages and prizes will be awarded at the end.
The New Port Richey Public Library is a municipally operated facility and is not part of the Pasco County library system.
Additional information on the Get Local Challenge or other library events can be found by directing emails to NPRlibrary@NPRlibrary.org or calling 727-853-1279.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.