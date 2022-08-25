LUTZ - There’s plenty of fun to be had under the sun, and Florida Penguin Productions and North Tampa Bay Chamber is bringing an exciting new event that will highlight a taste of the sea.
The first annual Rum & Seafood Festival is scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4-10 p.m. at the Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz. Tickets cost $10 to get into this exclusive event, and pre-purchase is highly recommended as space is limited. Children under 18 years old can enter for free.
“This is the first year we’re doing the rum and seafood festival, and we’re really excited about it,” said Kevin Tucker, Tampa Bay event manager for Florida Penguin Productions. “We’re expecting a lot of people to come to this one. For a single day event, it’s got a lot of interaction online.”
VIP ticketing has already sold out, but those interested can still purchase their ticket online and skip waiting in line.
Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs to sit and enjoy their food and to listen to the live entertainment by three different acts. Music will be provided by Sound Hammer, Sapphire, and Come Monday — a national Jimmy Buffet tribute show.
If you love seafood, this will be the event of the year as vendors will offer everything from crab and lobster to shrimp and grouper and more. While many of the food vendors will be offering seafood dishes, a few will have non-seafood entrees and snacks to purchase.
Additionally, local craft distilleries will offer free samples while supplies last. Siesta Key Rum, Papa’s Pilar Rum, 82 West Distilling, and Cutwater Spirits are just some of the varieties of alcohol that can be purchased at the event. Tucker added that a new feature will be keg cocktails that will be on top, no mixing or stirring necessary.
To purchase your tickets online, visit https://floridapenguinproductions.com.
