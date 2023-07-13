TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has published a list of out-of-state license classes that are invalid in Florida as of July 1, in accordance with Senate Bill 1718.
This list notifies visitors of invalid licenses no longer accepted in this state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1718 earlier this year. Among other provisions, the bill prohibits the issuance of a driver license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued exclusively to illegal aliens are invalid in Florida.
Information regarding out-of-state license classes that are invalid in Florida was published on July 1, and is subject to change through periodic updates due to the revision of driver license issuance requirements in other states.
