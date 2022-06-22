Organization of public safety members look to the future of first responders

HUDSON — A local nonprofit is looking to further the dreams of high school students looking to make the next step in their dream of serving in public safety.
Krewe de Forti is a community service organization made up of a conglomerate of current and retired firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical service personnel, medical personnel, tow truck operators and emergency dispatchers.
Part of the nonprofit’s mission is focusing on the future of first responders, and to do this, Krewe de Forti began giving scholarships to two Fivay High School seniors each year since 2021.
Scholarship requirements dictate that the student must be enrolled in Fivay’s Fire Science program or Criminal Justice program. The Krewe also looks for a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and whether a student is working or doing volunteer service, and why they’re going to school. The Krewe aims to pick one student from each category.
This year, the recipients were Gabrielle Ortiz from the Criminal Justice program and Allyson Carlucci from the Fire Science Academy program. Both are involved with volunteer activities and, according to Krewe de Forti President Sean Carr, Ortiz is planning to go deeper in the criminal justice program by studying criminal psychology and advanced training.
Each student received $500 and Krewe de Forti is aiming to double that amount each year through fundraising efforts. Last year, the scholarship helped one student entering the fire academy to rent the necessary fire gear and equipment. Carr, a retired fireman, explained that participants at the fire academy have to rent a helmet, fire suit, and air pack mask. Since earning the scholarship last year, the 2021 recipient Trey Johnson started training with the academy at the end of March and is expected to graduate near the end of July, where he will be able to apply for a job right away with his training and EMT license.
“The concept of the crew was an idea that my buddy and I came up with,” Carr said. “We were trying to figure out a way to get back together to do something fun like we did in our younger days. All of us started out as volunteer firefighters with Magnolia Valley, which used to be on Massachusetts Avenue. That station closed in 2012 when they opened Station 30 across the street.”
The nonprofit seemed like a good way to contribute to society, boost morale, and encourage those interested in a career in public safety. Carr co-founded the crew in 2018 and it achieved a nonprofit status in 2020. Carr said he was inspired to help Fivay High School during a baseball game his son traveling from Spring Hill played in. After noticing a miniature fire station at the school, Carr did some research about the programs being offered and said it gave the crew its calling.
“Magnolia Valley was the only volunteer station around at the time that was run 24/7 like a regular fire station,” Carr said. “So many fire fighters from Pasco County and its surrounding areas got their start there. Many in the crew were part of its leadership and trained a lot of the guys, and we got them ready to go to fire academy. It all came together and seemed like the right fit for us to continue our mission that we started years ago.”
To learn more about the Krewe, visit https://krewedeforti.org.
