BROOKSVILLE — Supporting the community can go a long way to making a difference in the lives of residents who live, work, and play in Hernando County.
Operation HeartF.E.L.T. (Feeding Empty Little Tummies) was the latest recipient of a $10,000 donation from the Make More Happen Awards 2021 on behalf of Killingsworth Agency. The awards were sponsored by Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Agency, and several other national agencies helped nonprofits nationwide benefit as well. While Operation HeartF.E.L.T. had already been in the running for $5,000, the community went the extra mile and doubled the donation by public voting online.
In 2009, a couple of concerned school employees in the county gathered to discuss what could be done to assist students on the free and reduced lunch program in K-12 schools. After forming a nonprofit, the individuals grew the organization by feeding students at 13 schools during each weekend of the school year by providing backpacks full of food to make meals at home. Due to COVID, the backpacks have been replaced by plastic bags donated by Publix, but the mission remains the same.
“We started with one school, Eastside, and then the word spread by the end of that year,” said Diane Dannemiller, treasurer of Operation HeartF.E.L.T. “We invite all of our Hernando schools, but there are other sources, it’s up to them. The way we designed it works wonderfully because we don’t need to know who the kids are or why, we just want to get them food.”
When it comes to feeding empty stomachs, the community has stepped up to make sure they’d be provided for. Killingsworth Agency provided the nonprofit a rent-free space in its plaza, where the shelves are stocked with Hamburger Helper, canned vegetables, fruit cups, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal, toaster tarts, cheese crackers and other items. The children’s favorite meals on weekends tend to be peanut butter and jelly, Dannemiller said, and spaghetti and meat sauce.
By the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Dannemiller said Operation HeartF.E.L.T. provided more than 300 bags of food each week. Back when backpacks were in use, the nonprofit would add a fresh loaf of bread. ICTC has donated two sets of 1,000 backpacks over the years to the nonprofit, and Accuform has donated shelves, printing, and advertisements. Another asset for the nonprofit has been an influx of donors who assist with paying the power bills. Summit Safety has donated cartons food and has sent two volunteers each week for the past three months during business hours to help with packing.
Thanks to the overall financial support, the nonprofit spends 99.2% of its income on food for the children, Dannemiller said. Each bag contains about $10-$15 in meals.
“That’s what’s really good about Hernando County,” Dannemiller said. “We are totally local, all of our people, our businesses support us, because they know it’s for our kids, our community.”
Volunteer Brian Wilcome added, “I feel blessed to help make a difference. I was looking for something to do with my time and luckily, I live just 15 minutes away, which makes it easy.”
Volunteers help pack bags each Thursday and return on Friday to pick up and deliver bags to schools. While the nonprofit is taking a break for the summer, volunteers will be needed to help pack or make deliveries in the next school year.
For more information, visit www.operationheartfelt.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.