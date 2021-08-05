SPRING HILL — Lorelei and Marcelline Billot were dressed for the occasion, with pretty flowers in their hair and around their necks as they got backpacks July 24 at Operation Backpack.
Their mother, Cynthia, brought the girls to Westside Elementary School and waited in a long line of cars.
Asked if they were excited to get the backpacks, Lorelei, 6, and Marcelline, 5, both declared, “Yes!”
Hardworking volunteers picked from the many colors of backpacks and made sure the children got the exact one they wanted. It was a hot day and fortunately the student school bus drop-off and pickup area was shaded as the people worked in the heat of the late morning.
Eager students from Nature Coast Technical High School picked Adam Walsh, 17, to be their spokesman, and between cars he talked about how it felt to be working on the project.
“We packed the backpacks at the Nature Coast cafeteria, and we took them right here. They said it would be fun,” he said. “It’s pretty satisfying.”
There were a total of 1,200 bags and backpacks on site, and all were filled with the same items, said Mary K. Roehrig. She opened on to show the composition books, crayons, pencils, erasers, binders, colored pencils and more.
She said it made her feel good to see the backpacks going out, the smiles on their faces and the knowledge that they’ll be ready for school.
“It’s rewarding. Very rewarding,” she said. “It’s the basic needs. A backpack so every child feels they’re ready to learn.”
Phil LaRosa, 50, the chairman of Operation Backpack Spring Hill, said that 1,000 backpacks were given out. “We donated some to the school and some to the event sponsors,” he said.
“It was great,” he said. “It gets better and better each year.” He’s been doing it for nine years.
He has a passion for it because he received a backpack when he was a child.
If anyone needs a backpack but could not make the event, LaRosa said to contact Whittel and Melton on Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, or Robinson Chiropractic, also in Spring Hill.
Ashley Krimm, 15, smiled as she showed off her new backpack. She’s a student at the Ester School.
“I love it. This is the best for the children,” said her mother, Rosemary. “When you don’t have the money it’s great.”
Everyone at the event said they wanted to be sure that no children felt left out because they didn’t have what they needed.
That hit home for Isaiah Casiano, 18, a Nature Coast High School senior.
“We’re doing backpack drives for the little kids so parents don’t have to worry during these difficult times,” he said. “We do this every year. This is my second year now that I’ve done it. I’ve been doing it with the National Honor Society program at Nature Coast.”
It’s a good feeling to see the backpacks being given out, he said.
“When I was younger, I always used to come here and my mom would take advantage of these and get the bags,” he said. “Now that I’m older I think, ‘Man, I used to be one of these kids.’ It just kind of hits a little bit different.”
Sammi Licari, 23, also benefited from the program when she was younger.
“It’s cool. Not everybody is the same,” she said. “It’s nice to have what everybody else has.”
